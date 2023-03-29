Tomo Marjanovic Talks About Finding Your Gift in Life

They say that money makes the world go around. While that may be true, dreamers and forward thinkers are the ones who make the world leap light-years forward when they turn their dream into reality. But making a dream come true is easier said than done, so how did dreamers who are living their dream make it happen?

If we look at Tomo Marjanovic’s success story, we can see that it has all the usual ingredients - talent, hard work, passion, dedication, and persistence. You may say that, as a first-generation immigrant and third-generation entrepreneur, chasing dreams came naturally to Tomo as it was in his blood.

However, before Tomo became an accomplished businessman, he had different aspirations. After pursuing sports and bodybuilding during his high school and college years, he became a law enforcement officer.

Even though being a law enforcement officer was one of his childhood dreams, he never felt the satisfaction that should’ve come with the job.

“I thought I was making my dream come true, but even though I worked hard and got several commendations and medals for solving a few tough cases, I was never all in,” says Tomo. “I knew my happiness lied elsewhere, and I decided to leave law enforcement.”

After leaving his childhood dream behind, Tomo Marjanovic went on to work in the medical industry. He worked in a clinic that specializes in hormone therapy, and after seeing some of their practices, he decided to open a diversified business portfolio. One of his main businesses is a premier health and wellness center called Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic.

“I found the inspiration in business because it reminded me of my mother, father, and grandfather, who all ran their successful businesses, and I knew that’s the path I need to follow,” says Tomo. “That’s when I discovered my dream job – building a self-sustaining business.”

According to Tomo, entrepreneurship allows him to play to his strengths and utilize his gift to the fullest.

“I believed for a long time that my gift was fitness, bodybuilding, law enforcement, but in reality, my gift is that I can build businesses and communities,” he says.“So I decided to lean into that gift. I realized that I needed to push into building more businesses, building more clinics, helping more people get this footprint out there, and also spreading my message on how businesses should be run. And I can’t wait to be able to open full hospitals and all these different types of medical clinics because I see a problem every time I go to any doctor.”

It would be an understatement to say that Tomo’s gift is powerful because, today, he owns several profitable ventures built on the same self-sustainability model.

Still, the venture Tomo is most proud of is his longest-standing one - Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic. Built with the mission to help people of all ages find the right wellness treatments for their individual needs, the clinic provides a holistic approach to wellness so that patients can live life with confidence, energy, focus, and joy.

The clinic is dedicated to helping its patients find the perfect balance between body and mind while achieving optimal health through personalized treatments tailored specifically to each patient’s need. To build a self-operating company with people you trust, it’s important to communicate openly, act with integrity, and treat everyone fairly.

With thousands of satisfied patients in the past four years, the Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic was awarded the “2022 Best Company” Award at the Health 2.0 Conference in Dubai Festival City, UAE. Additionally, thanks to the self-sustainability model implemented at the business’s core, Tomo plans to open five more clinics on top of the two already existing ones in Orlando, FL, and Pittsburgh, PA.

You may be wondering what Tomo’s secret ingredient to success is, right? Is it dedication and persistence, knowledge, or hard work? Instead of looking for advice from just anyone, focus on finding someone who has already discovered their gift in the area you’re interested in.

He explains that people often look in all the wrong places when searching for success and happiness. They mistakenly believe that their happy place is somewhere far away, and they sometimes spend a whole lifetime searching just because they forget to look inside themselves.

Tomo believes that everyone has something special within them that can help them reach their goals. He says that by focusing on the things we are good at doing, we can make the most out of our lives. That’s why he encourages everyone to take time to reflect on what they’re passionate about and how they can use those passions to better themselves and the world around them.

“People often think they need to go out and learn something new in order to be successful,” says Tomo Marjanovic. “But really, it’s about recognizing what you already have inside you and using that as your driving force. It’s all about focusing on your strengths and working on your weaknesses until you can harness your unique talents into something meaningful.”

“Don’t be afraid to take risks,” he advises. “You don’t need to follow a traditional path - it’s only important to find something that speaks to who you are as a person.”

