Tompkins County deputies searching for 3 men involved in robbery in Lansing

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help to find three males involved in a robbery during a prearranged meeting to sell clothing at the Philip R. Dankert Park on Uptown Road in Lansing.

Deputies responded to the robbery after it occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said. The victim told deputies a suspect brandished a firearm during the transaction and demanded money and other belongings.

Two other males forced their way into the victim's vehicle to assist with the robbery, deputies said. After stealing the money and several items, the three males fled the area on foot.

The victim was only able to provide a limited description of the suspects, which included their gender and race.

Anyone with information and/or cameras in the area is asked to call the Tompkins County Dispatch Center at 607-272-2444, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office at 607-275-1345 or the Tompkins County Sheriff's Tip line at 607-266-5420.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Tompkins County deputies seeking 3 men involved in robbery