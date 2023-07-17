Tompkins County pedestrian struck by motor vehicle, killed in Village of Lansing

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Village of Lansing man was struck by a motor vehicle on state Route 13 and killed July 14.

Sheriff's office and medical rescue personnel responded to the northbound lane of Route 13 between North Triphammer Road and Warren Road at about 5 p.m. on Friday for a report of a motor vehicle off the roadway.

Officials said the female driver was uncooperative, refusing to get out of the vehicle. First responders canvassed the area and quickly located a male believed to have been a pedestrian struck by the vehicle.

The man, identified by the Sheriff's Office as 47-year-old Rahman Nasiri of Lansing, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tompkins County authorities are seeking information from the public as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the crash or who may have observed Nasiri walking along Route 13 between Warren and North Triphammer roads is asked to call the crash tip line at 607-266-5420.

Nasiri was wearing tan/khaki pants and grey shirt.

No charges have been filed. The driver's identity is not being released as the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said.

New York State Police, the Lansing Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance and Dryden Ambulance assisted the Sheriff's Office at the incident.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Tompkins County Sheriff's Office investigates after pedestrian killed