Toms River Animal Shelter isn't vanishing despite rumors, but it is dropping adoption fees

TOMS RIVER - Adoption fees will be eliminated, and hours extended, at Toms River's Animal Shelter in an effort to get more dogs and cats adopted, Mayor Daniel Rodrick said.

An ordinance introduced last week by the Township Council would remove adoption fees at the shelter, which is located next to the police department on Oak Avenue. A second reading and public hearing on the measure is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at town hall, 33 Washington St.

Rodrick said rumors that he wants to shut down the animal shelter are false. Instead, he wants to keep the shelter open until 7 p.m. on some days and also open on weekends to make it easier for people to adopt pets. A bequest from an animal shelter supporter has provided enough money to run the facility for a year, he said.

No animals from Toms River's shelter have been sent to the Ocean County Animal Shelter, according to township spokesman Phil Stilton. Stilton said in a prepared statement that only two dogs found in Toms River have been sent to the Ocean County Shelter; those canines were both found by the Garden State Parkway and will be picked up by their owners.

Kahlua, a young pit bull terrier, has been waiting for a home for more than a year. She is available for adoption at the Toms River Animal Shelter.

Adoption fees at the shelter had been set at $150 for dogs and $75 for cats; they dropped to $100 for dogs seven years and older and 50 for cats that were seven or older. Many rescue groups and animal shelters charge adoption fees to prevent animal abusers from obtaining pets for free.

The nearly 8,000-square-foot animal shelter opened in 2014 at a new building that can house up to 60 cats and 30 dogs. It replaced a much smaller, dilapidated facility located on Whitesville Road. The old building only had 10 kennels for dogs.

The shelter hosted a free rabies clinic last weekend, and 32 dogs and 16 cats were vaccinated. Fifteen pets were microchipped, and 13 dogs and one cat were licensed, Stilton said.

"Mayor Rodrick is committed to making sure the Toms River shelter is operating efficiently and in the best interest of the animals," Stilton said. "His number one goal is to make sure the township finds good homes for every animal in its possession and continues to provide quality care for all animals during their stay in the shelter."

Josie, a playful young female cat, is available for adoption at the Toms River Animal Shelter.

To see adoptable animals at the shelter, go to its Petfinder page.

