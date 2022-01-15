Toms River Animal Shelter Postpones Rabies Clinic

TOMS RIVER, NJ — The Toms River Animal Facility has canceled its Jan. 15 rabies clinic because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The rabies clinic will be rescheduled for sometime in the spring, shelter officials said.

If you need a rabies shot for your pet, the Ocean County Health Department offers free rabies shots by appointments on Wednesdays at its Jackson and Manahawkin facilities.





