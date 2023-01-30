Toms River authorities seize 22 rabbits from backyard, shed: police

TOMS RIVER — Township police, animal control authorities and hazardous material responders seized 22 rabbits on Sunday from a Harrison Road home's backyard and shed, according to Toms River police.

Police Officer James Colline, who serves as one of the township's humane law enforcement officers, was called to the property by an animal control officer, according to local police.

"Due to the condition of the shed, Berkeley Hazmat was called to assist in removing the rabbits," Toms River police said in a news release. "The investigation is on-going at this time. The rabbits are being relocated to the Toms River Animal Shelter for care."

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and the county Health Department are also investigating, according to Toms River Police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.

