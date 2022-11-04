Toms River businessman charged with arson in Wall that caused $1M in damage

WALL - A Toms River man has been charged with causing more than $1 million in damage after police said he set fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business in Wall, according to acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The blaze in the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue was reported to Wall Police at 10:11 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect, Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty and Insurance in Point Pleasant, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson as a result of the fire, which destroyed all six vehicles, the statement said.

The Prosecutor’s Office said Ward “was the person responsible for purposely setting the vehicles ablaze,” however authorities have declined to reveal a motive as their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Detective Zach Honecker at 732-449-4500.

The case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley of the Major Crimes Bureau.

The Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene, all according to the statement.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River businessman charged in arson that caused $1M in damage