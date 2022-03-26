Toms River Insect Museum Shows The Good, The Bad, The Ugly Bugs

TOMS RIVER, NJ — It's pretty hard to miss the entrance to Insectropolis as you're driving along Route 9 in Toms River, as a giant praying mantis begs for your attention.

The praying mantis, with a red butterfly perched on one of its appendages, has a dual role, highlighting Ozane, the pest control company, as well as Insectropolis, the company's bug museum.

"The museum is something we like to do and give back to the community," said Tim Koerner, who owns Ozane with his brother, Jeff.

The juxtaposition of Ozane trucks parked next to the insect museum sometimes prompts remarks from people who visit the museum, Koerner said. That was no accident.

"When we first started the museum, we wanted to connect the two," Koerner said. "We were trying to show people there's good bugs and bad bugs.



Insectropolis shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, in part because tours with school groups and youth groups were nonexistent. With restrictions and masking being lifted, the brothers have reopened the museum.

The hours have changed; Insectropolis is now open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but also welcomes private groups of up to 200 people by appointment.

It offers educational programs that include the ability to touch a tarantula and see other insects up close and personal. There are collections of stick bugs and butterflies and all manner of roaches. They have interactive exhibits and in addition to the on-site events will bring their traveling bug show on the road to parties, schools and other organizations.

Insectropolis is at 1761 Route 9, Toms River.

Koerner said museum-goers who mention Lakewood Patch when you are buying your tickets will receive a free bug trading card for their kids.

This article originally appeared on the Toms River Patch