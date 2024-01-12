Toms River man accused of attempted murder in Lakewood; victim shot in the arms, cops say

TOMS RIVER - A Toms River man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Lakewood, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday.

Million Brown-Bey, 47, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, being a certain person not to possess a weapon, and refusal to allow a biological sample to be collected, Billhimer said, all in connection with an incident that occurred in Lakewood on Jan. 7.

Around 10 p.m. that evening, Lakewood Township Police received a 911 call reporting gunshots in the area of the West Gate Shopping Complex, Billhimer said. A short time later, a 27-year-old male victim arrived at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick with gunshot wounds to both of his arms. He was treated for his injuries and released.

Lakewood news: See what township's $5 million plan to improve downtown business area looks like

An investigation found that the victim arrived at a residence on Hillside Avenue when a man, later identified as Brown-Bey, approached his vehicle and fired at least one round, striking the victim in both arms, the prosecutor said. The victim was able to leave and drive himself to the hospital.

Lakewood news: How private school students will gain from new busing legislation

On Thursday, Brown-Bey was arrested, but refused to provide a DNA sample as required by law, Billhimer said. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lakewood attempted murder case leads to arrest of Toms River man