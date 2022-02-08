Toms River man charged with triggering bomb scare, forces shutdown of Hooper Avenue

A 36-year-old Toms River man has been charged with creating a false public alarm after the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said he triggered a bomb scare.

TOMS RIVER - A township man charged with criminal mischief last year for painting a blue line down the center of Hooper Avenue in front of the Ocean County Justice Complex, is now jailed in the building itself after authorities said he triggered a bomb scare in a related stunt this past weekend.

David Giordano, 36, has been charged with creating a false public alarm. County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Tuesday that Giordano laid down a strand of blue LED Christmas lights on Hooper Avenue between the county courthouse and the county administration building. One end was plugged into a car battery with a power inverter attached to it. The other end was attached to a Clorox bleach bottle that contained a liquid. Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene about 9 p.m. Saturday to investigate.

“Out of concern that the device might be explosive in nature, the area between Hooper Avenue, Madison Avenue, and Washington Street was shut down to traffic,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

A K-9 unit from the Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad of the Prosecutor’s Office were called to the scene, along with the New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit and the Berkeley Township Hazardous Materials Unit, Billhimer said.

Related: 'Thin blue line' suspect arrested anew — this time over threatening videos, prosecutor says

Ultimately, the first responders on scene determined the contraption was not an improvised explosive device as feared.

Detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and Toms River Police Department later concluded that Giordano was responsible, according to the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office. On Sunday, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday, Giordano was involved in a motor vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway in Essex County. He was taken to a hospital in Belleville and treated for his injuries and released to the custody of Toms River police, the statement said.

Story continues

The arresting officers who searched Giordano found he was in possession of alprazolam, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of the crash, the statement said. Giordano has since been charged with being in unlawful possession of all three. He is currently in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, the statement said.

In the early morning hours of March 30 last year, a blue line was painted down Hooper Avenue on the same stretch of roadway he was charged with setting up his light show on Saturday. Giordano had been previously arrested over the initial incident last year. He was charged with criminal mischief for being police identified him as the phantom painter.

At the time, Giordano was also charged with theft and burglary charges after police obtained surveillance video of him stealing his own impounded bucket truck from a towing facility to use in the road painting incident, authorities said. He received additional charges on April 5 for allegedly shoplifting 11 cans of spray paint from a Home Depot that were used in the act, according to police.

In August, Giordano was indicted by a grand jury on charges of making terroristic threats and false public alarms for videos he posted on YouTube a week after the shoplifting charges.

On a YouTube channel called “Toms River Police are the Best,” there were videos of Giordano, news coverage of his “thin blue line” arrest, photos of the Ocean County Justice Complex and Toms River municipal building, and a video of a homemade bulldozer demolishing buildings in Colorado in 2004. One of the video clips also included graphics stating that the Justice Complex and Toms River Town Hall were going to be turned “upside down.”

A video also stated that the person who posted it has been arrested 38 times, including 36 by “professional, outstanding” officers, but went on to accuse police of an assault during one of the arrests.

The Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit launched an investigation and found evidence that Giordano produced and posted the videos. Subsequently, search warrants were issued for two homes where Giordano was known to live and multiple electronic devices were seized.

Due to New Jersey bail reform, he was released from the county jail on July 21 pending future criminal court proceedings and had been free until his latest arrest on Monday.

Jillian Messina, a spokeswoman for the Toms River police, referred all questions about Giordano’s arrest on Monday to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Erik Larsen: 732-682-9359 or elarsen@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River NJ bomb scare: Man charged also painted blue line on Hooper