Toms River man and mother charged with involvement in illegal drug distribution: cops

TOMS RIVER - A Toms River man and his mother were charged Monday with illegal distribution of marijuana and THC-related products in the Ocean County area, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan.

Scott Carlino, 52, of Toms River, and his mother, Ellen Carlino, 74, of Brick Township, were using a business in Toms River called EarthE CBD as well as their residences to store and distribute large quantities of marijuana and THC-related products, Billhimer said.

Police seized about 70 pounds of marijuana, 1,500 pounds of THC-related products, a handgun and $390,000 after searching their homes and business, authorities said. An additional $217,000 was seized from personal bank accounts that belonged to Scott Carlino.

Detectives conducted surveillance on the business and residences between May and September, Billhimer said.

Scott Carlino was charged with possession of marijuana for a quantity greater than 25 pounds with intent to distribute, maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance facility, possession of a weapon during the course of controlled dangerous substance offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, and financial facilitation, according to Billhimer. He was arrested Sept. 28 and taken to the Ocean County Jail where he awaits a detention hearing.

Ellen Carlino was charged with conspiracy to commit financial facilitation, Billhimer said.

Death: 'Ruin a dead man's reputation': Manalapan mom fears blame shift for Navy SEALs death

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River man and mom charged with illegal distribution of marijuana