Toms River man one of three charged with Berkeley man's fentanyl death

A Toms River man and two people from Trenton are accused of supplying a 55-year-old Berkeley man with the fentanyl that killed him in September.

Charged with strict liability drug-induced death are Michael Wormann, 38, of Toms River, and Ryan Thompson, 35, and Tina Martinez, 61, both of Trenton, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

On Sept. 29, Berkeley police officers went to a Torrey Pines Drive home on the report of an unresponsive man. They found the victim dead from what appeared to be a drug overdose.

An investigation by the Major Crime Unit and the Narcotics Strike Force of the prosecutor’s office and Berkeley detectives showed that Wormann, Thompson and Martinez were involved in supplying fentanyl to the victim a day before he died, Billhimer said.

Wormann was first charged on Sept. 30 with distribution and possession of less than a half-ounce of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute the drug. He was arrested and released on a summons.

Martinez was arrested by New Jersey State Police at her home on Oct. 17, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and released on a summons.

Thompson was arrested three days later and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. He was taken to Ocean County Jail where he remains pending trial.

On Nov. 14, all three were charged in the victim’s drug death once toxicology tests showed there was fentanyl in his system.

Thompson was issued the additional charge that day at Ocean County Jail.

Wormann surrendered to Berkeley police on Nov. 15. He was charged and released on a summons.

Martinez was arrested on the new charge at her home by Trenton and Berkeley detectives and taken to Ocean County Jail, where she is awaiting a detention hearing.

