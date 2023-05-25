Toms River man pleads guilty to assaulting, interfering with an officer at Capitol riot

A Toms River man, picked out of online photos of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by a tipster, has admitted his role.

Salvatore Vassallo, 60, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the felony charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer, the second count in a seven-count information, which details the prosecution’s charges. The other six counts consisted of one felony and five misdemeanors.

Vassallo escaped notice until an anonymous tipster notified the FBI on June 21, 2021, that the Toms River man had asked a co-worker to meet up in Washington, D.C., the day of the riot, according to the complaint.

The tipster also sent a photo of Vassallo taken during the riot and identified him in other photos.

Up to then, Vassallo remained an unidentified figure – No. 338 in “seeking information” photos taken at the Capitol during the riot and posted by authorities - and stayed out of the public eye until his arrest on Sept. 14, 2022, in Toms River.

During the attack on the Capitol, authorities allege Vassallo illegally entered the grounds even though he had been first turned away by an officer at 3:48 p.m. that day.

Surveillance footage from the complex, police body-worn cameras and video shot by others at the scene that were later posted online, showed that Vassallo then hopped over a railing to join a mob that had confronted law enforcement officers on the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol, near the Senate Wing Door and the Senate Fire Door, according to court documents.

About 4:26 p.m. that Wednesday, Vassallo emerged from the crowd, faced the officers, lowered his face mask and appeared to light a cigar in his mouth, the documents said.

“Several seconds later, Vassallo, then abruptly and seemingly unprovoked, charged at (D.C. Metropolitan Police Department) Officer Mark Eveland who was in the process of assisting other officers and fending off repeated attempts by other rioters to resist and assault the officers,” the complaint reads. “Vassallo grabbed and pushed Officer Eveland with what appeared to be a significant amount of force.”

The charge Vassallo pleaded to carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and a fine of up to at least $250,000, but sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of between 24 and 30 months, according to his plea agreement.

Vassallo must also pay $2,000 in restitution of the nearly $3 million in damages to the Capitol due to the riot, the agreement outlined.

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16 in U.S. District Court, Washington, D.C.

