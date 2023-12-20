Toms River: NJ deal on polluted Ciba land is foul, we'll spend $215K on expert to fight it

TOMS RIVER - An expert in natural resource damage claims has been hired by the township as Toms River and environmental group Save Barnegat Bay work to fight a state settlement with BASF, owners of the former Ciba-Geigy Corp. Superfund site here.

The Township Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to hire Jeffrey Andrilenas of TBLS Group, which works with municipalities and other clients to find financial solutions in environmental liability cases. The resolution authorizes Toms River to enter into a contract with Andrilenas at a cost of up $215,000.

"We are exploring various litigation options," Township Attorney Gregory P. McGuckin said, in response to an audience member's question about the contract.

Andrilenas is one of the experts engaged by Save Barnegat Bay to research New Jersey's settlement with BASF, which was approved by state Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette in August.

The public looks over exhibits explaining plan prior to the start of a meeting to discuss a proposed settlement with BASF over the former Ciba-Geigy Superfund site in Toms River. Hundreds of residents showed up to hear about the plan and express their concerns on March 13, 2023.

TBLS experts said that same month that the DEP had vastly underestimated the scope of the environmental damage caused by Ciba during more than 40 years of industrial dye-making on the nearly 1,400-acre property, located off Oak Ridge Parkway and Route 37 West.

Toms River agreed to join Save Barnegat Bay in fighting the settlement, which Mayor Maurice B. "Mo" Hill Jr. has described as a bad deal for Toms River. The agreement would allow BASF to develop 250 acres of the land, property Hill and other township officials believe should be donated to the town.

Toms River Mayor Maurice B. "Mo" Hill Jr. expresses his concerns at the start of public question and comment about a proposed settlement with BASF of the former Ciba-Geigy Superfund site in Toms River. Hundreds of residents showed up to hear about the plan and express their concerns on March 13, 2023.

Councilman Daniel Rodrick, who will take office as mayor in January after a successful primary fight against Hill this past June, supported hiring Andrilenas, the technical lead of the TBLS Group. Rodrick previously stated his opposition to the state's agreement with BASF, which ended a natural resource damages lawsuit filed by the state in 2007.

"The NJDEP should be fighting for the people of Toms River, but it appears they are really working for BASF," Rodrick said in August. "The DEP is funded by the taxpayers of New Jersey, not German multinational corporations like BASF. This shameful display of crony capitalism is why people have lost their faith in government."

Britta Forsberg, executive director of Save Barnegat Bay, and the group's board chairman, Ed Vienckowski, thanked Hill and the township council at Tuesday's meeting for their support.

Britta Forsberg of Save Barnegat Bay expresses her concerns with parts of the proposed settlement with BASF over the former Ciba-Geigy Superfund site in Toms River. Hundreds of residents showed up to hear about the plan and express their concerns on March 13, 2023.

"Thank you to Mayor Mo Hill for his strong leadership on this issue on behalf of this town," Forsberg said. "Thank all of you as members of the council for standing up to fight this bad deal."

"We will be there with you. We're thrilled that you are there with us," Vienckowski said.

Experts hired by Save Barnegat Bay told an audience at the group's annual meeting that they believe the DEP has underestimated the magnitude of the natural resources damages caused by Ciba-Geigy's dye-making operations by as much as 90%.

A vast field of solar panels stands on the Toms River Ciba-Geigy Superfund site property. Toms River, NJMonday, January 10, 2022

Ciba caused close to $900 million in natural resource damage by dumping toxic waste on its site, far above the $192 million value the DEP has placed on the settlement, according to Albert Telsey, the environmental litigator from TBLS hired by the environmental group.

DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said earlier this year that the BASF settlement was "a very, very good deal," because it means 1,000 acres of land will be preserved, thus protecting the groundwater. BASF acquired the property in 2009, when the company purchased Ciba.

The settlement includes development of portions of the property for public access, including building an environmental center, a pollinator garden and a boardwalk that would allow access to the property for hiking and birdwatching.

LaTourette has estimated that BASF will invest $35 million to $40 million to create the various public-accessible sites on its property. The company will also pay the state $500,000 in damages and continue to pay for a pump-and-treat system that is expected to take at least 20 more years to clean contaminated groundwater.

LaTourette said that while he is sympathetic to residents' concerns, the majority of Ciba's site meets residential standards; it's clean enough that homes could be built there. Only about 320 acres on the property were used for Ciba's operations.

Adding groundwater protection to the other natural resource restoration projects BASF must fund under the settlement, "Together they make this, if it’s consummated, one of the best natural resource results our state has ever had," LaTourette said.

Toms River officials and environmental activists have disputed LaTourette's characterization of the settlement as a good deal. They said it does not adequately compensate the township for the trauma and environmental damage caused by the company.

A zoning change adopted earlier this year by Toms River's township council blocks conservation or environmental uses in industrial zones unless the developments are approved by Toms River's planning or zoning boards. That could force BASF, which is zoned for industrial use, to seek a township variance to make the environmental improvements required by the settlement.

