Toms River pedestrian in critical condition after she was struck crossing Hooper Avenue

TOMS RIVER - A woman was hospitalized in critical condition on Wednesday night after she was struck while crossing Hooper Avenue near its intersection with Washington Street downtown, according to township police.

The accident happened about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. So far, an investigation has determined that the victim — who was not identified — crossed the road against a “do not cross” pedestrian signal, outside of the crosswalk, with an umbrella over her head, said Jillian Messina, a spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department.

Investigators believe the umbrella may have obstructed the woman’s view of traffic, Messina said.

More Ocean County news: County GOP may limit public access, no reporters allowed at its convention

Anthony Jonin, 18 of Beachwood, was making a left turn from Washington Street onto Hooper Avenue on a green arrow traffic signal, Messina said.

Monmouth County news: Middletown man missing since being swept out to sea at Hawaii beach

Witnesses at the scene have confirmed the details, she said.

The pedestrian suffered head trauma and was semi-conscious as EMS personnel treated her at the scene. A short time after, she was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, which is the regional trauma center.

The accident remains under investigation by Traffic Safety Officer Adam Koeppen of the police department. No summonses have been issued, Messina said.

Multiple officers from Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) Division assisted at the scene.

Erik Larsen: 732-682-9359 or elarsen@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River NJ pedestrian ‘critical’ after struck on Hooper Avenue