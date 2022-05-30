Toms River police car strikes pedestrian crossing Fischer Boulevard

TOMS RIVER — A 42-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was struck by a police car while attempting to cross Fischer Boulevard near Adams Avenue, according to township police.

William Carberry was walking across the roadway around 10 p.m. when he was struck by the vehicle, according to a news release from the police department.

He was flown by medevac helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, according to authorities. His condition was not immediately available early Monday morning.

Because the crash involved a Toms River police officer, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

