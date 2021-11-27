Toms River police: Carjacking suspect taken into custody

TOMS RIVER – Police have a man in custody who is charged with taking a car at gunpoint Friday near the intersection of Route 37 and Route 166, according to the Toms River Police Department.

Devin Copley-Clevenger, 20, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree carjacking, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a high-capacity magazine, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was giving an acquaintance a ride to an AutoZone. He had dropped off the first person when another man got into the car with a handgun.

Police said the victim ran out of his car toward another parking lot to report that his car was stolen. The victim said he knew both individuals.

The Toms River Police Department said the suspect took the car and drove west on Route 37 toward Manchester. The Manchester Township Police Department were notified and were able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect into custody without incident.

The Toms River Police Department said a 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine was found. The department said the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Unit processed the vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this incident, the Toms River Police Department is asking the public to contact Detective Travis Seaman at tseaman@trpolice.org.

