Toms River Regional Schools Closed Monday In Storm Aftermath

TOMS RIVER, NJ — As cleanup from Saturday's blizzard continues in Toms River and its neighboring towns, officials in the Toms River Regional district have announced schools will be closed Monday.

"Due to hazardous conditions that persist from this weekend’s winter storm, schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. All activities including athletics are canceled," the district said in an announcement on its website and in messages distributed to parents, students and staff.

The snow closure means the district will add a day to the end of the school year. There were no emergency closure days built into the calendar, and this year the state Department of Education is not allowing school districts to shift to virtual instruction for anything except a COVID-19-related closure.

The Ocean County Vocational-Technical Schools are closed on Monday as well.

