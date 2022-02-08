Toms River Regional Schools Discussing End Of NJ Mask Mandate

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement Monday that he will lift New Jersey's mandate for masks to be worn in schools as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall has been long-awaited by school districts across New Jersey.

That has certainly been the case in the Toms River Regional School District, where school board meetings have been filled for months with parents angry about the mandate and demanding the board reject it.

"We have reached a point where we feel confident that we can take another step toward normalcy for our kids," Murphy said Monday. "Given the continued drop in new cases and hospitalizations, projections indicating a continued decline over the coming weeks, and the continued growth of vaccinations for our school-aged population, we believe that we can responsibly end the universal mask mandate." Read more: NJ To Drop School Mask Mandate Next Month



Murphy's announcement that the state's mandate will be lifted March 7 included the allowance for individual districts to choose their own policies, with the only exception that districts cannot completely ban masks.

Toms River Regional district officials said they were glad to see the mandate will be lifted. But there was no definitive announcement Monday on what the district will do when it ends.

"Considering the news is very recent and our administrative team has not yet discussed the matter with our school board, the district does not have a comment at this time," district spokesman Michael Kenny said. "We are, however, happy to see the numbers trending downward to a degree that would prompt such an expected decision."



That deferred response reflects the fact that the district leadership is in transition: Michael Citta is slated to take over as superintendent on May 1, replacing interim Superintendent Stephen Genco. So any decision on long-term policies would necessarily involve Citta's input, as well as that of the school board.

Board members have been clear about their feelings regarding the masks. Some wore masks at meetings and rejected calls from parents to push back against Murphy's mandate, saying they were adhering to state law as required by their oath of office as board members. Other board members have refused to wear them at all, angering some members of the community.

In May, then-board president Joseph Nardini wrote a letter to Murphy, urging him to drop the mandate for the fall:

"It's our community's adherence to health and safety measures which prompts this reasoned request," Nardini wrote. "We've worked alongside our partners at RWJBarnabas Health to vaccinate our teachers, staff, and even students. We've consulted with the Ocean County Health Department and followed all state guidance throughout this pandemic."

"At this point, however, and certainly projecting to September, we believe masks are unnecessary," Nardini wrote. Read more: Toms River School Board Urges Murphy To End In-School Mask Rule

In August, Murphy signed Executive Order 251 continuing the mask requirement for the fall, angering a vocal group of Toms River parents all over again.

Murphy allowed districts some leeway in the late spring and the early fall when summer temperatures made classrooms that lack air conditioning unbearably hot. Under that provision, the Toms River Regional schools started the fall allowing masks to be optional in its buildings that were not air-conditioned.

But that was a temporary measure that only fueled the debate over the masks. Nardini sent another letter asking Murphy to end the mandate, but Murphy refused. Read more: Toms River Schools Starting Year Mask-Optional In Expected Heat

State health officials said guidance will be released to school districts before the mandate is lifted "to help school districts update their policies to align with the risks and unique needs of their setting and student population to ensure safe learning environments."



"The Department will develop guidance that incorporates all aspects of safety in schools while children are unmasked," Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. "We know that every parent wants to do what’s best for their children."

Murphy was set to sign another executive order extending the public health emergency for another 30 days. That keeps efforts for testing, vaccine distribution and other health measures related to the pandemic in place until March.

