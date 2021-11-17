Toms River sex offender charged with firearm possession by feds after Mantoloking arrest

TRENTON - A heavily-armed convicted sex offender from Toms River who was arrested in Mantoloking last month following an early morning vehicle crash, has now been charged in federal court, said Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Jeremy W. Barringer, 46, appeared by videoconference before Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni in U.S. District Court in Trenton on Tuesday morning. Under federal law, Barringer has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was transferred to federal custody on Tuesday after being held in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River since his Oct. 24 arrest.

About his arrest

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, a Mantoloking police officer and two Bay Head officers responded to Route 35 and Herbert Street — near the Mantoloking Bridge — in Mantoloking, about 3:05 a.m. that date in response to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a Jeep Liberty.

The Jeep had sustained extensive front-end damage and sat idle on the shoulder of the state highway. Barringer was still seated behind the wheel of the vehicle when police arrived.

Mantoloking Patrolman Logan LaRue approached the driver’s side of the Jeep and asked Barringer if he was injured, to which he replied, “I don’t think so.”

LaRue then spotted a 5.56-millimeter semi-automatic rifle on the floorboard of the backseat. The rifle was later found to be loaded with about 21 rounds of 5.56-millimeter “full metal jacket” ammunition, according to court documents.

The Mantoloking officer unholstered his service weapon and repeatedly ordered Barringer to place both of his hands on the steering wheel. Barringer initially complied but then took his right hand off the wheel and appeared to make a motion toward the center console and backseat area, according to the criminal complaint.

LaRue opened the driver’s door and ordered Barringer to step out of the vehicle, at which time the officer could see Barringer was donned in a tactical, bullet-proof vest with an empty handgun holster on his right hip, the complaint said.

Once Barringer stepped from the Jeep, the Bay Head officers were on scene and brought Barringer to the ground. He was then placed in handcuffs, according to the complaint.

After Barringer was taken into custody, authorities conducted a search of Barringer’s vehicle and discovered a black, 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol with no serial number (commonly referred to as a “ghost gun”), loaded with 14 rounds of hollow-point ammunition, three 9-millimeter pistol magazines loaded with hollow-point ammunition, and three 30-round rifle magazines loaded with 5.56-millimeter ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

No information has been released on where authorities suspect Barringer was going, or why he would be in possession of such weapons and wearing tactical gear.

Federal investigators said they determined that the Palmetto State Armory, model PA-15 rifle was manufactured outside of New Jersey and had been transported across state lines.

A criminal history

Barringer has a criminal history that dates back to at least 1997 when he was in his early 20s. On June 5 of that year, he was convicted in Greene County, Missouri of three counts of first-degree burglary and one count of felony forcible sodomy, and was sentenced to 22 years in state prison, according to the complaint.

The current count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the complaint.

Barringer has also been charged under New Jersey criminal law with 13 weapons-related offenses, including being a convicted sex offender in possession of a weapon, and for possession of 80, 5.56 hollow-point rounds of ammunition and 59, 9mm hollow-point bullets, authorities said.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI’s Newark office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr.; officers of the Mantoloking Police Department, under the direction of Chief of Police Stacy S. Ferris; and officers of the Bay Head Police Department, under the direction of Chief of Police William A. Hoffman, with the investigation leading to the charges.

Also credited in the investigation were the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer; the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy; and officers from the Toms River Police Department, under the direction of Chief of Police Mitchell A. Little, for their assistance in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian D. Brater of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Trenton is supervising the federal case.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Andrea D. Bergman represents Barringer in the case in U.S. District Court.

