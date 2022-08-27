Toms River shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

TOMS RIVER - Police are investigating a triple shooting at a Hooper Avenue hookah lounge that left one man dead and two others injured.

Three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds outside the Top Tier Hookah lounge at 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Toms River Police Department said in a statement.

A 29-year-old man was transported to Community Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Another 29-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition and a 25-year-old victim was treated for his injuries and released, police said.

Identities of the victims were not immediately released by law enforcement.

There is no known danger to the public, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little said.

Toms River Police and Ocean County Sheriff’s Officers were still on scene early Saturday afternoon.

The front window of the hookah lounge was shattered, with a sizable hole and a spiderweb-like pattern.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with APP.com for the latest updates.

