Toms River: Unruly crowds cause 628 police calls over Fourth of July weekend

Toms River is the latest Jersey Shore town to see its resources strained by hundreds of teen-agers and young adults flocking there for gatherings fueled by social media promotions, police said.

In one incident on July 4, 200 to 300 juveniles began to yell, throw rocks and interfere with a police officer trying to disperse a crowd, police said.

"This is becoming an increasing issue with most Shore town, it is not just in our area," Toms River police said in a post Friday on its Facebook page.

Police said the Fourth of July weekend resulted in 628 calls, including 195 from the beach; at least two arrests; and residents waking up to their community littered with garbage and alcohol containers.

Municipalities in Monmouth and Ocean counties have been trying to walk a fine line this summer, encouraging visitors to come to the Shore and give a boost to its $7 billion tourism industry, while hoping they stay peaceful.

Toms River police said at least two incidents resulted in arrests.

On July 3 about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Silver Beach section of Toms River to a call from private security of a group of 40 to 50 kids who refused to leave. As the crowd left, one man began to shout obscenities, took a decorative sign from a residence and began to run before he was stopped and taken into custody, police said.

The man, 18, was cited for theft, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.

On July 4 just before 9 p.m., officers were called to 4th Avenue and the Ocean and began to break up a crowd of 400 to 500 kids. One 16-year-old female held up her middle finger, yelled expletives and attempted to strike an officer, police said.

As she was arrested, a crowd of 200 to 300 juveniles began to yell, throw rocks and interfere verbally and physically with officers, police said.

The 16-year-old was cited for a curfew violation, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, police said.

Police said residents in the area during the holiday weekend woke up to property damage and liter, adding strain to Toms River's Public Works Department.

Toms River has tried this summer to crack down on what residents have said are unruly teens. The town last month enacted a curfew on the oceanfront of 11 p.m. for people 17 and younger after complaints of rowdy behavior.

It isn't alone. Long Branch, Point Pleasant Beach and Union Beach have been gathering spots for "pop-up" parties promoted on social media sites.

The events prompted Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach to file a lawsuit against the organizers. And Long Branch, which saw some 5,000 people gather on May 21, will receive $500,000 in state aid to help recover costs and prevent future parties.

Toms River police didn't point to a specific pop-up promotion, but "social media definitely fuels the gatherings to levels we haven't seen before," they said, urging parents not to drop off their children and leave them without supervision.

