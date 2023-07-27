Toms River woman, 62, accused of practicing medicine without a license

TOMS RIVER − A 62-year-old Toms River woman has been accused of illegally practicing medicine using a relative's medical license.

Maria F. Macburnie, also known as Marife, was charged Tuesday with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud, and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Special Agent in Charge Cheryl Ortiz of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Jersey Division.

Between March 2022 and June 2023, Macburnie treated patients out of Shore Medical Associates, located at 601 Route 37 West, Suite 101, in Toms River while posing as a licensed medical practitioner, Billhimer and Ortiz said. Macburnie identified herself as Dr. Fe Almazon-Condit, a relative of Macburnie’s who has an active license to practice medicine, they said. Macburnie prescribed medications, including controlled dangerous substances, to patients, they said.

Macburnie also wrote prescriptions under the name of Almazon-Condit and submitted multiple insurance claims and bills for services during a time when Almazon-Condit was unable to see and treat patients, Billhimer and Ortiz said.

The Economic Crime Squad of the prosecutor's office and DEA New Jersey Division-Camden Resident Office investigated.

County detectives and DEA agents arrested Macburnie on Wednesday and took her to Ocean County Jail where she remained Thursday, awaiting a detention hearing.

Attorney information for Macburnie was not immediately available.

Billhimer and Ortiz are urging anyone who believes they were seen or treated by Macburnie to contact Detective Joseph Mitchell of the prosecutor's office at (732) 929-2027, Ext. 3532.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River NJ woman accused of treating patients without a license