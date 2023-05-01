Toms River woman pleads guilty to manslaughter after stabbing ex-boyfriend

A Toms River woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter after stabbing her ex-boyfriend, resulting in injuries that ultimately killed him, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Monday.

Samantha Massimino, 36, pled guilty in connection with the death of Reinaldo Feliciano Jr., 35, also of Toms River, in the early morning hours of October 24, 2020, Billhimer said.

On October 24, 2020, around 4:00 a.m., Toms River police officers responded to a residence after receiving a 911 call requesting assistance with a man who had been stabbed, according to the announcement. Officers found Feliciano with a stab wound to his leg.

An investigation found that Massimino and Feliciano - who had previously dated - got into a physical altercation at the residence, during which Massimino stabbed Feliciano with a knife, Billhimer said.

Feliciano was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries at approximately 4:45 a.m., according to the prosecutor. Massimino was arrested at the scene and taken to the Ocean County Jail where she has been lodged since her arrest.

At the sentencing - scheduled for July 7, 2023 - Billhimer said the state will be seeking a state prison term of seven years, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act.

