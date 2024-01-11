Toms River's 'Miss Liberty,' Sondra Fortunato, self-made New Jersey beauty queen, has died

TOMS RIVER - Sondra Fortunato, the self-promotional beauty queen known for multiple titles such as "Miss Liberty," who for years brought extravagant outfits, voluminous blonde hair and an eternal smile to the Jersey Shore, has passed away after battling illness.

Fortunato died at age 75 at Community Medical Center Thursday morning in Toms River, according to her husband John Ogden.

Fortunato's death comes after being stricken by cancer in her left eye as well as Bell's palsy over the past year or so.

Ogden has requested a permit from the township for a Miss Liberty Day Parade on April 19, where he said he will have all of Fortunato's signs to give out to the public for free.

"I just don't want to throw them out," he said. "I think everybody in Ocean County deserves a Sondra sign."

Over the years, Fortunato had a hand in seemingly every event, from high school graduations to professional sports games at the Shore and beyond. She raised money for charities and first responders, and posed for photos with countless celebrities.

And, if you live in the Garden State, chances are you probably saw her driving around in her cardboard sign-covered car at one point or another.

Sondra Fortunato exits her car at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River.

In a September interview with the Asbury Park Press, Fortunato called herself a "lucky gal" for all the love she's received from Toms River.

“I just really like people,” she said. “My mother always told me, ‘Not everyone is going to love you,’ but luckily it seems that people do.”

Sondra Fortunato was named Miss Funtown Pier and Miss Seaside.

