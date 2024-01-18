Toms River's Miss Liberty: Widower wants to give away dresses, signs she left behind

TOMS RIVER - The crest-shaped sign in front of the long driveway reads “The Sondra Estate, Miss Liberty USA.”

Drive up to the 3,000-square-foot plantation-style home and you see dozens of trash bags filled with clothes lining the front porch. Further up is a three-car garage, most of which is filled with placards — maybe a thousand of them.

“Miss Memorial Day.”

“Toms River Queen.”

“Miss Super Curvy.”

Inside the house there are gowns, crowns and framed newspaper clippings galore.

This is the legacy of Sondra Fortunato, Toms River’s impresario beauty queen, a self-proclaimed “Miss Liberty” who for decades was omnipresent at parades, celebrations and sporting events throughout the region. She died Jan. 11 at age 75 after a lengthy battle with cancer, and now her husband is picking through the mountain of stuff from a life lived to the fullest.

“She was a hoarder, and every one of these events that she did meant a lot to her,” John Ogden said. “She lived a very public life.”

There are no funeral arrangements planned for Fortunato, but Ogden said he’d like to see a parade through Toms River in her honor on April 19, historically known as Liberty Day to commemorate the start of the American Revolution.

“There should be something,” he said. “She made a lot of people happy.”

First, though, he has to clear out her four-bedroom Todd Road home, which recently was sold at auction after she couldn’t keep up with the payments. A retired engineer and Air Force veteran who is on dialysis for kidney failure, Ogden said he has two weeks to salvage what he can before the new owner swoops in.

“This house was her everything,” he said. “It’s definitely not in tip-top shape anymore.”

'Sondra was outrageous'

Sondra Fortunato's husband, John Ogden, holds up a framed newspaper clipping featuring his late wife, often known as Miss Liberty, in their Toms River home.

Ogden said he met Sondra in 1984 at a Macy’s.

“I offered to carry her bags,” he said. “We had our first date on Valentine’s Day and got married in August.”

Over the years, he said, “I was mostly just her driver, which I didn’t mind doing.”

Still, he said, “It’s not easy being in the limelight. Sondra was outrageous.”

Remnants of that limelight litter her home. There’s a photo of Sondra standing between former New York Giants coach Bill Parcells and star linebacker Lawrence Taylor, signed by Parcells. There’s a thank-you letter from a charity for veterans. There are closets full of gowns and sashes, walls lined with newspaper clippings from the New York Daily News, Star-Ledger and Asbury Park Press, a sign plastered to the washing machine that reads “Miss Millennium Y2K.”

An undated photo of Sondra Fortunato with former New York Giants coach Bill Parcells and linebacker Lawrence Taylor is found in her Toms River home.

Ogden pointed to a chandelier hanging in the dining room.

“That chandelier was given to her by Ivana Trump,” he said referring to the former president's ex-wife. “She told Sondra, ‘I thought you were fooling around with Donald and it turns out you really weren’t, so I have something for you.’”

Fortunato routinely made appearances with Trump’s New Jersey Generals football team of the old USFL. A letter from Trump inviting her to an event at his Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City sits on a countertop.

“She made a lot of people happy,” Ogden said.

Dresses hanging in the Toms River home of Sondra Fortunato, known to her fans by many titles, including Miss Liberty.

Gowns and signs everywhere

The plan is to give away as many gowns as possible. There are at least a few dozen, and on Monday, a costume-shop owner dropped by to check out them out. The signs are a bigger problem. Ogden wants to give them away, too, but there are so many — and compared with a dress, these are of limited utility.

Why doesn’t he just throw them out?

“Everybody should have a Sondra sign,” he said.

Some of Sondra Fortunato's sashes at her Toms River home. The popular beauty queen went by many titles, including Miss Liberty.

Miss Liberty’s life was one long parade. Ogden is the cleanup crew.

“Look at this house — look at it all,” he said in a tone that was one part bewilderment, one part admiration. “She marched to the beat of her own drum.”

Anyone interested in taking Miss Liberty gowns or signs, or helping organize a memorial parade in her honor should email John Ogden at jopaog@yahoo.com.

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River Miss Liberty parade? Widower wants her to be remembered