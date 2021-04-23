A ton of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are on sale—and they're going for as low as $200

The iRobot Roomba robot vacuum of your dreams is on sale.
Of all the tech items I've acquired in my home in my near two decades working in the industry, I can confidently say that my iRobot Roomba vacuum is high up there on my list of favorites. If you've always wanted one of these robotic machines but have yet to pull the trigger, today's your lucky day: You can get a ton of different models on sale right now for some seriously killer prices, with some going for as low as $200!

These machines consistently perform well in our tests—we named the iRobot Roomba i7+ as not only the best robot vacuum for hardwood floors, but our favorite robot vacuum, period. And right now, you can get it for $599.99, which is down $200 from its regular price of $799.99.

The i7+ can effectively clean floors in your home—in our trials, it managed to suck up a 10.5 grams of dirt and debris before conveniently dumping it all into its automatic dirt disposal dock. That's enough to compete with a light cleaning from a full-sized vacuum. We were also able to efficiently navigate it around our homes using the accompanying iRobot Home app, which we found to be super intuitive when setting cleaning schedules, creating floor maps of our spaces for the vacuum to follow or manually starting or stopping vacuum runs. All of that added up to "every penny [being] accounted for" in the eyes of our lab testing manager, Jonathan Chan. So at this discounted price? It's a serious no-brainer.

If that's a bit beyond your budgetary reach, you can opt for the iRobot Roomba i3+, which is the i7+'s less expensive cousin. While it's missing many of the smart features seen in the pricier model (namely, the lack of smart mapping, which means you won't be able to set virtual boundaries for your machine, and the lower-grade navigational camera), we still found this self-emptying gadget to be "a top-notch vacuum"—especially at its current sale price of $299.99, or $100 off its usual $399.99 price tag. Ideal for those who want to do a quick daily pass of the floors, the i3+ did a decent job of picking up dirt in our controlled tests. In fact, it picked up more grime than 90% of the robot vacuums we've tested! It also tackled pet hair with ease, as its brushes never got tangled up or clogged amid all the shedded clumps and strands.

iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are totally worth the splurge at the regular price, so looking at these deals, it's the perfect time to get one. It's just a matter of finding the right model to suit your home's needs. Once you do, however, you'll be relaxing with your feet up on the couch as your new purchase does the spring cleaning for you in no time.

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals to shop right now

