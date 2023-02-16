TON Names Orbs As The Official Sponsor Of Two Key Global Hackathon Events

Orbs is the sponsor of several exclusive offsite events for the upcoming TON global hackathon. These events will occur across Tel Aviv and London, two strategic locations for this initiative.

The TON team is launching the first global Hack-a-TONx collaborative effort. DoraHacks and the TON Foundation joined forces to create this global event with $250,000 in prizes to be distributed among participants. Several hackathons will occur worldwide, bringing together Web2 and Web3 developers, technology enthusiasts, and cypherpunks. Together, they will build and experiment with new products built on the TON blockchain.

While the online global hackathon will be the primary focus, there are also exclusive two-day events worldwide. Those events occur across 14 locations, ranging from Seoul to Tokyo and Istanbul to London.

Orbs was selected as an official sponsor for the London and Tel Aviv workshops. Participating teams will receive mentorship from TON's experts to give them a chance to win the $250,000 prize.

In addition, Orbs technical co-founder Tal Kol and Orbs Senior Software engineer Shahar Yakir will function as TON developer specialists for the London and Tel Aviv Events.

Tal recently became a public ambassador of the TON ecosystem following multiple fruitful community contributions. Shahar has ample expertise with TON's FunC programming language and serves as one of the hackathon's four technical judges. Every judge is tasked with evaluating all participants' code and GitHub repositories.

Naming Orbs as a sponsor for two official offline events marks another milestone in the Orbs-TON collaboration. In 2022, Orbs expanded into the TON ecosystem, developing several Layer-3 applications such as TON-Access, TON Minter, and TON Verifier. TON became the first non-EVM L1 chain for Orbs to explore its innovative L3 technology.

The Tel Aviv event will take place on the 19-20 of February, followed shortly by the London event starting on the 25th of February.

Hackathon participants must build for the TON mainnet or develop a new model for existing projects they want to bridge. Several critical pillars of focus exist, including DeFi, decentralized digital identity, DAOs, etc.

Besides the $250,000 prize pool, winning teams will also become eligible for the TONcoin Fund with a $250 million war chest, security audit subsidies, meetings with VCs/investors, and other prizes.

About Orbs

Founded in 2017, Orbs is a public, open, decentralized blockchain infrastructure powered by a network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Using a multi-layered blockchain stack, Orbs acts as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing layer-1 and layer-2 solutions and the application layer. This approach opens up a new horizon of capabilities for Web3 segments, including DeFi, NFTs, and GameFi, as it delivers a decentralized backend for smart contracts.

