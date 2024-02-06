Tonawanda metals plant to lay off 42% of workforce
Snapchat maker Snap is the latest tech company to conduct layoffs with its newly announced plans for a 10% workforce reduction, the company said on Monday. The layoffs would impact roughly 500-plus employees, based on headcount figures Snap released in November 2023, when it saw small-scale layoffs of its then north of 5,000 employees. The layoffs were announced in an SEC filing, where Snap explained the move was necessary to support its further growth.
The veddy British Mini model that found a loyal following in the UK and elsewhere for more than a half-century has folded its spilt rear “barn doors” for the final time. The ultimate Clubman — assuming there won’t be another sequel, and Mini says there won't — rolled off the production line Monday at Mini Plant Oxford in England. The heritage of the Clubman — and of most Minis — is worth recalling because the brand has spawned such affection among its fans.
Mercedes-Benz's Classic division is re-releasing a ski rack for the 300SL (a roadster worth well over $1 million) built from 1957 to 1963,
Last week, at a StrictlyVC event in San Francisco, we sat down with Mamoon Hamid and Ilya Fushman, two longtime VCs whose paths first crossed as children in Frankfurt, Germany, and who were brought in to reboot the storied venture firm Kleiner Perkins roughly six years ago. Among Kleiner's bets in recent years: Rippling, the workforce management company founded by serial entrepreneur Parker Conrad, which was valued at more than $11 billion last year; Loom, a video messaging outfit recently acquired by Atlassian for just under a billion dollars; and Figma, the design tool company that came this close to being acquired by Adobe for $20 billion — and that Fushman and Hamid argue is now happily charting a course as an independent company.
Lamborghini reveals its strategic plan to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2030. The Direzione Cor Tauri plan has two full-electric vehicles planned for production in 2028 and 2029.
U.S. access and identity management giant Okta has said it is laying off approximately 400 employees, or 7% of its global workforce. The layoffs come almost exactly a year to the day after Okta announced plans to reduce its workforce by 5%, about 300 employees. In an email sent to employees, which Okta shared with TechCrunch, Okta chief executive Todd McKinnon said that the decision was necessary for the San Francisco-based organization to grow profitably.
Despite a damning Supreme Court ruling in 2021, college sports leaders kept plugging away with frivolous matters via the NCAA. Now there's a real reckoning happening, and its two biggest conferences are taking charge.
There's trouble in Cybertruck city, and this time it's a feature already on some trucks, not one waiting to be downloaded: The aero wheel covers that cement the futuristic look of the Cybertruck haven't been playing nice with the specially designed Goodyear Wrangler tires. Aero covers usually only cover the metal wheel. In the Cybertruck's case, there's a hard plastic cover molded to look like it has seven single spokes covering the 20-inch metal wheel's seven double spokes.
The makers of two phone surveillance services appear to have shuttered after the owner agreed to settle state accusations of illegally promoting spyware that his companies developed. PhoneSpector and Highster were consumer-grade phone monitoring apps that facilitated the covert surveillance of a person's smartphone. In February 2023, Patrick Hinchy, whose consortium of New York and Florida-based tech companies developed PhoneSpector and Highster, agreed to pay $410,000 in penalties to settle accusations that Hinchy's companies advertised and "aggressively promoted" spyware that allowed the secret phone surveillance of individuals living in New York state.
Proofpoint is laying off about 6% of its global workforce, or 280 employees, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. "This decision was not taken lightly, and it is deeply rooted in our forward-looking company strategy of aligning our investments and hiring to our strategic priorities, expanding our operational footprint by leveraging a global talent pool, and streamlining our organization with fewer management layers," noted the company in a statement provided by Proofpoint spokesperson Jennifer Duffourg. Proofpoint said about half of the positions it eliminated will be moved to its global centers in Ireland and Argentina.
World Rally Championship racing could return to the United States after a decades-long break in 2026, and the event would be held in Tennessee.
Block is the latest major tech company to conduct large-sale layoffs. The company is reportedly letting go around 1,000 workers, with Cash App, Foundational and Square bearing the brunt of the impact.
Wattpad, a Toronto-based storytelling platform owned by Naver's Webtoon Entertainment, confirmed it laid off around 20 staff, or less than 10% of its workforce, according to a spokesperson of Wattpad. Webtoon Entertainment has three storytelling subsidiaries: Wattpad in Toronto, Naver Webtoon in Seoul and Line Digital Frontier in Tokyo. Last October, Wattpad launched a new freemium model, "Wattpad Originals," allowing writers to hide certain chapters behind a paywall and allowing readers to access free content and try before they buy.
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
Amazon is no longer buying iRobot, makers of the Roomba vacuums.
This week, read about how Mercedes mistakenly exposed its source code, the latest in the Cruise-GM saga, Tesla's EV sales warning and more. Autonomous vehicle and EV startups — even those that have since gone public — are trying to cut costs in hopes of extending their capital runway. Aurora Innovation, for instance, laid off about 3% of its workforce; EV company Polestar confirmed to TechCrunch it has also cut about 15% of its global workforce; Flexport is reportedly looking to axe another 20% of jobs; and package delivery company Veho said that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount.
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
MasterClass rival Studio launched today its first AI-powered online school for musicians, songwriters and producers to learn from top artists in the industry, create new songs, get feedback from like-minded peers and access Studio’s AI coach that keeps them on track with personalized schedules and deadlines. Studio’s Music School provides thousands of exclusive lessons taught by more than 110 popular artists and instructors, including Charlie Puth, Kygo, H.E.R., Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Ryan Tedder (frontman for OneRepublic), Alexander 23, Tainy, Chelsea Cutler, Jonas Blue, Shane McAnally and Louis Bell, among others. It can also design the curriculum around a student’s specific schedule and commitment level, so if they have a vacation, the AI coach will work around that to ensure they still make progress.
According to a Unifor update sent to workers at Ford's Oakville plant, the final U.S.-market Ford Edge will roll down the line April 26, 2024.