Toney man charged for fentanyl possession in Limestone County

Jan. 25—A Toney man was arrested Friday by Limestone County deputies on multiple warrants including one for trafficking in fentanyl, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found William Allen Branson, 32, and a female passenger in a car outside a residence in the 18000 block of Menefee Road after receiving a tip from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The deputies blocked the car, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, and Branson exited the vehicle and attempted to dump fentanyl in the yard.

"Once in custody, Branson provided several false names to investigators, used a false birthday, and false social security number," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Branson was arrested on his outstanding warrants and also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and felony obstruction of justice using a false identity. Branson remained in the Limestone County Detention Center on Tuesday in lieu of $9,500 bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The female passenger was charged with a misdemeanor.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.