Toney man identified as dead man found in river

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Jul. 6—The body found floating in the Tennessee River near Valhermoso Springs on Monday has been identified as a Toney man, according to authorities.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified Bruce Mitchum Parker, 56, as the deceased man found by a kayaker east of Johnson Landing, according to a text from the Morgan Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy is pending, the Sheriff's Office said.

Parker was one of two men found dead in the county during the July 4 holiday weekend.

On Sunday morning, Keith E. Nelms, 53, of Decatur was killed by a single gunshot by a male family member at his home on Hillside Road Southwest, according to Decatur police. No charges have been filed in what police called a domestic disturbance.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories