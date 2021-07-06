Toney man identified as dead man found in river

Jul. 6—The body found floating in the Tennessee River near Valhermoso Springs on Monday has been identified as a Toney man, according to authorities.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified Bruce Mitchum Parker, 56, as the deceased man found by a kayaker east of Johnson Landing, according to a text from the Morgan Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy is pending, the Sheriff's Office said.

Parker was one of two men found dead in the county during the July 4 holiday weekend.

On Sunday morning, Keith E. Nelms, 53, of Decatur was killed by a single gunshot by a male family member at his home on Hillside Road Southwest, according to Decatur police. No charges have been filed in what police called a domestic disturbance.

