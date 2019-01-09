Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. (HKG:1666): The Best Of Both Worlds

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. (HKG:1666), it is a dependable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Tong Ren Tang Technologies here.

Excellent balance sheet average dividend payer

1666’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that 1666 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 1666 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.65x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Income investors would also be happy to know that 1666 is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 2.0%. 1666 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

Next Steps:

For Tong Ren Tang Technologies, there are three key factors you should further examine:

