Tonga eruption: Robot boat to map explosive volcano's aftermath

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
MaxLimer
Sea-Kit's USV MaxLimer is prepared for despatch to the Pacific

The UK is sending a robot boat to survey the Tonga underwater volcano that blew its top in January.

Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai's eruption caused one of the fiercest volcanic explosions in more than a century as gas-rich magma met cold seawater.

It sent a plume of ash and vapour half way to space and generated a tsunami that swept across the Pacific.

The uncrewed surface vessel will gather data to help researchers understand precisely what happened.

Called MaxLimer, the 12m-long robot based in Essex, England, will spend several weeks directly on top of Hunga-Tonga's submerged opening, or caldera, mapping its current shape.

It will also lower cameras and instruments to measure environmental conditions, such as the oxygen content of seawater and its turbidity, or cloudiness. These are factors that would impact marine life.

Over the horizon control
MaxLimer can be controlled from anywhere on the planet via satellite

Sea-Kit International, the small British company that developed MaxLimer, is able to monitor and control the USV from anywhere.

And during the survey, to take place in June, mission operations will be run out of the firm's headquarters in the village of Tollesbury on the Essex coast.

That's a separation of 16,000km (10,000 miles). It's all done over satellite.

Graphic showing the extent of the ash cloud.
Graphic showing the extent of the ash cloud.

The project is being funded by the Nippon Foundation of Japan and organised by New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), together with Seabed2030, which is an international effort to properly chart Earth's ocean floor.

NIWA will begin the investigations around the volcano this month using its Research Vessel Tangaroa. But the crewed ship will not be permitted to spend extended periods over the caldera. Only MaxLimer will be allowed to do that - for obvious reasons.

Research Vessel Tangaroa
NIWA's RV Tangaroa will set sail next week to begin the survey project

"Other vessels taking part would struggle to get health and safety sign-off. But an uncrewed surface vessel can do 'the dull, the dirty and the dangerous'; and this is potentially quite dangerous," explained Wendy Hems, the mission lead for Sea-Kit.

"Obviously, we don't want to lose MaxLimer but it's safer for people to do it this way and we're going to get a lot of data because of it," she told BBC News.

Volcanic eruption plume
Volcanic eruption plume

Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai began erupting at the end of 2021. The explosion unleashed a few weeks later on 15 January was astonishing.

It touched literally every corner of the globe as atmospheric waves spread out in all directions to complete a full circumnavigation.

Scientists continue to debate the energy involved in the blast but by most measures it was at least as powerful as the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, and may even have got close in scale to the catastrophic 1883 Krakatoa event in Indonesia.

Certainly, the volcanic plume was seen to climb to incredible heights by satellites - to at least 55km (35 miles) in altitude. The so-called Kármán line, which is often quoted as the atmospheric boundary with outer space, is at 100km (60 miles).

Researchers think the ferocity can be explained in part by the relatively shallow depth of the seawater covering the caldera, which was about 200m.

This was just enough to drive strong interactions with molten rock when it rose up into the caldera. If the water was much deeper, its weight would have suppressed activity.

Coring
Scientists will take core samples to assess the changed nature of the the seafloor

Scientists are keen to see what the opening to the volcano looks like now. It's possible that some portion of the volcano's flanks collapsed in the eruption. This could have been a generator for the tsunami.

Both RV Tangaroa and MaxLimer will map the seafloor at high resolution using echosounders.

"Before the eruption, much of the volcano was above water but now none of it is and the neighbouring islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha'apai were reduced in size," said NIWA's oceans chief scientist Mike Williams

"We expect similarly dramatic changes to have occurred in the underwater topography.

"Submarine cable breakages show impacts up to 50km (30 miles) from the volcano caldera, implying changes to the seabed over an area of at least 8,000 sq km (3,000 sq miles)."

