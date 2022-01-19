Tonga likely to spend a month without internet cable

A general view from a New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows heavy ash fall over Nomuka in Tonga
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Tom Westbrook

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The undersea telecommunications cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world that was damaged by a volcano eruption will take at least a month to fix, its owner said on Wednesday, with the delay likely hampering disaster recovery efforts.

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, which has killed at least three people and sent tsunami waves across the Pacific, knocked out connectivity to the archipelago on Saturday.

A specialist ship is aiming to embark from Port Moresby on a repair voyage over the weekend, said Samiuela Fonua, chairman of cable owner Tonga Cable Ltd.

But with eight or nine days sailing to collect equipment in Samoa and then an uncertain journey toward the fault in the eruption area he said it will be "lucky" if the job is done within a month.

"It could be longer than that," he added on the telephone from Auckland where he has been co-ordinating the repair.

"The cables are actually around the volcanic zone. We don't know ... whether they are intact or blown away or stuck somewhere underwater. We don't know if it's buried even deeper."

In the meantime, Tongans abroad are praying as they wait for news of their friends and relatives.

Telecom operator Digicel said its domestic network was active on Tonga's most populous island and it was now focused on restoring international connections. Tonga's government and state-owned Tonga Communications Corp. could not be contacted.

PAY LATER

The virtual communications blackout has made relief efforts, already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, even more difficult. It also underscores the vulnerability of the subsea fibre-optic cables that have become the backbone of global telecoms.

The $34 million Asian Development Bank and World Bank-funded cable was finished in 2018 and boosted Tonga's net speeds more than 30-fold, but is almost its sole link to the wider world.

Attempts to replicate an emergency satellite connection that was set up when the same cable was severed three years ago had stalled amidst a contract dispute between the government and Singapore-based satellite operator Kacific.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday that Tonga is negotiating with Kacific, which has a satellite above the archipelago, to access a satellite internet connection.

Tonga Cable will be expected to pay U.S. maintenance company SubCom for the repairs. Chairman Fonua declined to provide an estimate but said the bill would probably come in below $1 million. "We will settle the cost later," he said.

"There are some other cable companies as well that are willing to provide spare cables," he added, without elaborating.

Tonga will be able to access a $10 million Asian Development Bank relief facility upon request, deputy director general of the ADB's Pacific department, Emma Veve, told Reuters on Wednesday.

(This story corrects title of ADB official in final paragraph to Deputy Director General)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney. Additional reporting by Karen Lema in Manila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan acting PM calls for official recognition of Taliban administration

    KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan's acting prime minister, Mullah Hasan Akhund, on Wednesday called for international governments to officially recognise the country's Taliban administration, saying at a news conference in Kabul that all conditions had been met. "I ask all governments, especially Islamic countries, that they should start recognition," Akhund said, in his first major public broadcast appearance since he assumed the role in September. Foreign powers have been reluctant to recognise the Taliban administration which took over Afghanistan in August while Western nations led by the United States have frozen billions of dollars worth of Afghan banking assets and cut off development funding that once formed the backbone of Afghanistan's economy.

  • The Tonga volcano eruption isn't going to cool the planet despite hopes

    The Jan. 15 explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga caught climate scientists' attention since major eruptions throughout history have temporarily cooled the globe.Why it matters: Large volcanic eruptions are one of the main natural control knobs that can slow the pace of human-caused global warming. Studies have shown that tropical volcanoes, such as in Tonga, tend to be particularly effective at injecting sunlight-reflecting material.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Satellite Images Show Tonga Before and After Volcanic Eruption

    Satellite images published by the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNSOT) on January 17 show the impact of a volcanic eruption near Tonga on the Pacific Island nation and the volcano.The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on January 15, causing disruption to communications to Tonga and producing tsunami warnings in multiple pacific rim nations.The Australian Defence Force and New Zealand’s Air Force sent aircraft to Tonga to assist with damage assessments on January 17.These before and after images analyzed by UNSOT show where potential damage appears to have occurred in communities, and the extent of the blast’s impact on the volcanic island. Credit: UNSOT via Storyful

  • Caught on camera: Communities on high alert from increase in burglaries

    Homeowners and businesses are feeling the impact of an apparent increase in thefts and burglaries.

  • Waves from undersea volcano flood parts of Santa Cruz Harbor

    Experienced surfers would consider the waves reaching the West Coast barely high enough to qualify as swells.

  • These machines scrub greenhouse gases from the air – an inventor of direct air capture technology shows how it works

    One 'mechanical tree' is about 1,000 times faster at removing carbon dioxide from air than a natural tree. The first is to start operating in Arizona in 2022. Illustration via Arizona State UniversityTwo centuries of burning fossil fuels has put more carbon dioxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere than nature can remove. As that CO2 builds up, it traps excess heat near Earth’s surface, causing global warming. There is so much CO2 in the atmosphere now that most scenarios show endi

  • Where did the water go? Odd rescue in Louisiana bayou blamed on weather phenomenon

    “Winter weather systems can cause drastic changes in water levels,” the Coast Guard says.

  • Images reveal devastation inflicted on Tonga by volcano and tsunami

    2 people have been confirmed dead in the Pacific island nation so far, but communications are still patchy, and the scale of the damage is just starting to become clear.

  • Long Beach diver dies during offshore excursion at Huntington Beach oil platform

    Theodore Watler, 64, became separated from a group of divers who had hired a commercial vessel to take them out to the aging Elly platform Sunday morning.

  • Armored, invasive, destructive: Hundreds of suckermouth catfish found in Texas river

    The fish causes erosion, harasses manatees and can walk on land.

  • Deja vu all over again as another winter storm eyes eastern US

    As a new wave of Arctic air settles in late this week, a winter storm with snow and ice could cause major travel disruptions across the southeastern United States. AccuWeather forecasters are warning that the system could take aim at the Northeast next, but they are still analyzing different scenarios that may unfold. The fresh injection of Arctic air, which will come right on the heels of another dose of wintry weather, is likely to penetrate deep into the South. A bigger winter storm than the

  • How nature helps wildlife survive the harshness of winter

    How can animals cope with such extended bitter cold conditions? Nature is a wonderful provider.

  • Undersea volcano erupts off island nation of Tonga

    Videos captured by Tongan geologists show a huge ash cloud rising over the island nation during a powerful volcanic eruption that caused a tsunami in the Pacific.

  • Massive snowfall buried swaths of the Southeast. See which areas were hit the hardest

    Some towns in North Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi saw more snow than parts of the Northeast on Sunday, Jan. 16.

  • A Pacific volcano erupted with an explosive force more than 600 times the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, scientists said

    Scientists say the underwater volcano's eruption may be the loudest since Krakatau, a devastating eruption that killed thousands in 1883.

  • Earthquake: 3.5 quake felt near Palm Springs

    A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Monday evening at 11:39 p.m. Pacific time four miles from Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • Evacuations underway near Bastrop as 'very active fire' is zero percent contained

    In response to the fire, officials have closed Texas 21 East at South Shore Lake Bastrop and Texas 21 East at FM 1441.

  • Wintry mix in Austin's forecast: Wednesday temps near 80 before rain, snow, sleet Thursday

    On Thursday comes a wintry mix "that gradually spreads across the remainder of South Central Texas during the day into the evening," forecasters say.

  • Freezing temps hit Florida; another cold front coming this week

    Get ready for another chilly night, a slightly warmer few days, and more near-freezing temperatures Thursday and Friday.

  • All homes on one of Tonga's islands destroyed, three dead

    SYDNEY/WELLINGTON (Reuters) -All the homes on one of Tonga's small outer islands have been destroyed by a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, with three people so far confirmed dead, the government said on Tuesday in its first update since the disaster struck. With communications https://tmsnrt.rs/3qzVPyy badly hampered by the severing of an undersea cable https://www.reuters.com/markets/funds/undersea-cable-fault-could-cut-off-tonga-rest-world-weeks-2022-01-18, information on the scale of the devastation after Saturday's eruption had so far mostly come from reconnaissance aircraft. But the office of Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said in a statement that every home on Mango island, where around 50 people live, had been destroyed, only two houses remained on Fonoifua, and Namuka island had suffered extensive damage.