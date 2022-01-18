Tonga runway ash blocks New Zealand air relief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Zealand is sending aid to disaster-struck Tonga, but ash on the capital's main airport runway is preventing relief planes from landing.

It will also take days before military ships with supplies will reach the islands, said New Zealand authorities.

Fears of a possible humanitarian crisis developing on Tonga are growing after Saturday's massive volcano eruption.

It sparked a tsunami and severed an undersea cable, cutting off the country from the outside world.

New Zealand and Australia have done surveillance flights to assess the damage.

On Tuesday New Zealand foreign affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta said a C-130 Hercules aircraft was on standby to fly to Tonga to deliver humanitarian aid including collapsible water containers, generators and hygiene kits.

"However images show ashfall on the Nuku'alofa airport runway that must be cleared before (the plane) can land," she said.

Ms Mahuta added two navy ships carrying water supplies, disaster relief stores, and a rescue helicopter will be dispatched to Tonga. However the ships are expected to take three days to arrive.

Alexander Matheou, the Red Cross's regional director, said it was likely that volcanic dust and the tsunami had contaminated Tonga's water supplies.

"One of the greatest needs is to provide water purification and clean drinking water," Mr Matheou said.

A distress signal has been detected from two small, isolated Tongan islands, according to the UN.

But the Red Cross has said reports suggested the overall damage was not as bad as had been feared.

"We believe that from the information that we can put together that it is not as catastrophic in those major population centres as we first thought that it might be, so that's really good news," said Katie Greenwood, who is co-ordinating the organisation's response from Fiji.

Communications with the island chain remain extremely limited, making it difficult to establish the scale of the destruction.

Tongans living abroad have been anxiously waiting for news from relatives and loved ones back home, as reports say it may take up to two weeks to restore phone and internet lines.

The Red Cross said even satellite phones, used by many aid agencies, had poor service due to the effects of the ash cloud. The organisation estimates that up to 80,000 people may have been affected by the tsunami.

A map shows location of Tonga in the South Pacific, and a close-up shows the vast plume of ash and steam seen from a satellite
A map shows location of Tonga in the South Pacific, and a close-up shows the vast plume of ash and steam seen from a satellite

Some officials have voiced concerns over relief efforts resulting in a spread of Covid in the country, which only recorded its first case in October.

"We don't want to bring in another wave - a tsunami of Covid-19," Tonga's deputy head of mission in Australia, Curtis Tu'ihalangingie, told Reuters.

Tonga is made up of 170 islands scattered over about 700,000 sq km. About 100,000 people live in Tonga, the bulk of them on Tongatapu Island.

The underwater volcano erupted on Saturday, about 65km (40 miles) north of the capital Nuku'alofa.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Imagery Shows Ash-Covered Tongan Island of Nomuka

    New imagery from a surveillance aircraft sent to Tonga by the New Zealand Defence Force on January 17 shows the small island of Nomuka covered in ash after a colossal underwater volcanic eruption on Saturday.The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Saturday evening, triggering tsunami alerts across several South Pacific islands, Australia’s east coast, New Zealand, the US and Japan.According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, a 1.2-metre tsunami wave was observed at Nuku Alofa in Tonga at 5.30 pm local time on Saturday. Data from the bureau suggested the shockwave from the eruption travelled at over 1000 km per hour.Other satellite imagery released by the UN shows the impact of the eruption to the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano itself.Communication lines were severed during the eruption, according to reports, making it difficult to gauge the damage caused by the eruption and subsequent tsunami.New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta said the Nuku’alofa airport runway was covered in ash and that it must be cleared for humanitarian assistance to land. Two Royal New Zealand Navy ships were set to depart New Zealand on Tuesday. Credit: New Zealand Defence Force via Storyful

  • Utahns still waiting to hear from loved ones in Tonga following volcanic eruption, tsunami

    Two days after an undersea volcano erupted near the Kingdom of Tonga, the country is still without a means of communication.

  • TONGA ERUPTION: Raw video of this weekend's eruption of undersea volcano near Tonga

    Massive Ash Cloud Turns Tonga Into Moonscape; Anxiety Mounts Among Bay Area Tongans

  • Tonga tsunami: Australia and New Zealand send planes to assess damage

    Up to 80,000 people are thought to be affected but communication has been cut off with the Pacific nation

  • Pacific tsunami threat recedes, volcano ash hinders response

    The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption has begun to recede but the massive ash cloud covering the tiny island nation of Tonga is preventing surveillance flights from New Zealand to assess the extent of damage

  • New Zealand and Australia send flights to survey Tonga volcano damage

    New Zealand and Australia on Monday sent military surveillance flights to Tonga to assess the damage caused by the massive volcanic eruption over the weekend.The Associated Press reported that an ash cloud from the explosion prevented flights from going out earlier, but New Zealand is now hoping to be able to send essential supplies to the Tongan people.Australia's minister for the Pacific region, Zed Seselja, confirmed on Monday that a P-8...

  • 'The Water Never Comes Up This High': Sailor Captures Tonga Volcano Tsunami Surge in Southern California

    A sailor in Southern California captured water washing in and out of Alamitos Bay on January 15, as a tsunami advisory was issued for the Los Angeles coastal area following the eruption of an underground volcano near Tonga.The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Saturday, triggering tsunami alerts for several Pacific nations, Australia, New Zealand and areas on the Pacific coastlines of Japan and the United States.“A tsunami capable of producing strong currents hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is expected,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said in a Twitter post.These videos taken by Holly Scott show the water rising and receding in Alamitos Bay. “The water never comes up this high,” Scott says in one of the videos. Credit: Holly Scott of Mahalo Sailing via Storyful

  • Memphis Grizzlies get big lead, defeat Chicago Bulls on MLK Day

    The Memphis Grizzlies started slow on offense but had a big second quarter in a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls on MLK Day.

  • Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga

    The entire west coast is under a tsunami alert over the weekend as a massive volcanic eruption occurred in the Pacific Ocean. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports at least one person is dead with many more missing or feared dead as communications to the island nation remain cut off.

  • 2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Sanbornton

    2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Sanbornton

  • Volcanic ash big concern after Tonga tsunami

    Australia and New Zealand sent surveillance flights to assess damage in Tonga on Monday (January 17).The Pacific island has been isolated from the rest of the world after the eruption of a volcano on Saturday (January 14) that triggered a tsunami and completely cut off phone and internet lines.Telephone networks in Tonga have since been restored but ash was posing a major health concern, contaminating drinking water. And now there are concerns over the risk of aid deliveries spreading COVID-19 to Tonga, which is currently COVID-free.Alexander Matheou is The Red Cross Asia Pacific Director:"So the challenge is nobody is in contact with anybody on the island, and therefore we are all a bit in the dark about exactly the scale of the damage or what people are experiencing. What we do know is that the ashfall has been significant and the tsunami waves have been destructive, but we don't know the extent of the damage."The force of the eruption was felt as far away as Fiji, New Zealand, the United States, and Japan.Two people drowned off a beach in Northern Peru due to high waves caused by the tsunami.The impact of the destruction and death toll in Tonga, if any, is still unknown but the Red Cross says up to 80,000 people could be affected. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano was so powerful that space satellites captured an atmospheric shockwave that radiated out from the volcano at close to the speed of sound.Scientists said they’re now struggling to monitor the active volcano, as the explosion destroyed its sea-level crater and drowned its mass, obscuring it from satellites.

  • Meet the 56 animals at the Jefferson Middle School Zoo and the students who care for them

    The Jefferson Middle School Zoo allows RISE students to care for animals like snakes and guinea pigs learning biology and empathy.

  • New Satellite Imagery Shows Aftermath of Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami in Tonga

    New satellite imagery captured the aftermath of a powerful volcanic eruption and resulting waves that rocked the Pacific nation of Tonga on January 15.Officials across the Pacific issued tsunami alerts following the eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai which also caused residents in Tonga to shelter from falling ash. The level of damage in the nation’s 36 inhabited islands has been difficult to gauge after communication lines were badly severed by the eruption.This satellite imagery, released by Planet Labs PBC, was taken prior to the eruption on January 15, and then again in the same locations on January 17. The first set of images shows the village of Niutoua on the island of Tongatapu. The second set shows a peninsula on the northwest corner of the same island. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful

  • Bay Area Relatives Get Message Of Hope From Tonga

    A family got a message of hope from Tonga after massive underground volcano triggered a tsunami and wiped out the island nation's communications infrastructure. John Ramos talked to Bay Area HAM radio operator trying to help.

  • 2-alarm fire rips through West Manchester Township roller skating center

    The center was in the former Lincolnway Bowling Alley.

  • At least 2 dead after Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami

    At least two people are confirmed to have died in Tonga following the undersea volcanic eruption that sent tsunami waves toward the island nation and across the Pacific over the weekend, officials said Monday.The big picture: Officials reported major damage along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where the capital, Nuku'alofa, was covered in ash and dust, including on the runway of the airport. A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told Axios over the phone that

  • Volcano erupts in Pacific; tsunami advisory issued for SoCal beaches

    A tsunami advisory, prompted by an underwater volcano eruption near the island nation of Tonga in the South Pacific, was canceled Saturday night for most Southern California coastal areas.

  • Breaking down climate change, a neighborhood at a time

    The world is full of “huge, gnarly problems,” as ORNL research scientist and musician Melissa Allen-Dumas puts it.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Stunning satellite images capture massive volcanic eruption near Tonga

    An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, details are slowly beginning to emerge about the extent of damage across the hard-hit Pacific nation. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island,