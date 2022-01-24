Tonga volcano: 84% of population affected by ash fall and tsunami

·3 min read

The Tongan government has said that as many as 84% of its 105,000 population had been affected by ash fall and a tsunami triggered by an underwater volcanic eruption.

Tsunami waves from the volcano swept Tonga last week, destroying villages, buildings and the coast.

The government did not report any deaths besides the three people known to have been killed in the tsunami.

It said there were under two dozen injuries, most from Nomuka island.

The three victims have been identified as Lataimaumi Lauaki a 49-year-old woman from Nomuka, Telai Tetu'ila, a 65-year-old man from Mango, and British national Angela Glover, 50, whose death was confirmed by her family last week.

Tonga's deadly tsunami

The latest update from the Tongan authorities was shared on Monday by Australia's diplomatic mission on the island, but dated to Friday.

It noted that 62 people on Mango, one of the worst-hit islands, had to be relocated to Nomuka "after losing their homes and all of their personal belongings."

Rescuers have set up a field hospital there after the existing clinic was swept away in the tsunami.

The government added however, that many of those residents may be moved again to the main island Tongatapu due to a lack of food and supplies.

Water remains the key need on the islands. But officials noted that despite the ash fall, testing in recent days had cleared ground water and rainwater as safe to drink.

Ships and planes carrying foreign aid have been arriving in Tonga since last week, after locals were finally able to clear the island's only airport runway of ash.

New Zealand and Australia have led the international response, using their airforce and naval carriers to make contact-less drops of supplies including water, food, hygiene kits, tents as well as water-treating and telecommunications repair equipment.

The remote archipelago was cut off for five days because the explosions severed the sole fibre-optic sea cable bringing internet to the island.

A patchy telephone line was restored last week, allowing "limited international phone calls".

But even communication between Tongatapu, the main island, and the outer islands remains "an acute challenge", the Tongan government statement said.

They added that a ship was due to arrive this week to repair the internet cable. Firms had previously estimated the cable could take up to four weeks to repair.

The arrival of foreign aid has vastly accelerated the flow of information from the stricken island.

Due to Covid fears, the aid work is still all being carried out by locals through groups like the Red Cross. Tonga, which is effectively Covid-free, has requested no foreign aid workers land in the country to prevent an outbreak.

But the UN's representative in the region told the BBC that could change given the scale of damage.

"It was practice in previous disasters like Cyclone Gita [in 2018], and this disaster is a lot more severe than that," said Sione Hufanga, the UN representative in Tonga.

"This is a global response that we provide humanitarian and technical support to the country affected," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: Photos show Uruguay, Australia, Fiji – not Tonga eruption aftermath

    Images shared online do not depict mass groups of dead fish across beaches in Tonga. They were taken in Australia, Uruguay and Fiji.

  • How will Tonga's broken internet cable be mended?

    What does its breakage tell us about the problems of getting coverage to remote areas?

  • Charlotte airport cancellations and delays soar for 2nd day after record snowstorm

    On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration had warned there could be flight delays at Charlotte Douglas Airport in NC due to snow or low clouds. Here’s the latest.

  • Planes and ships bring aid to tsunami-ravaged Tonga

    Planes and ships bring aid to tsunami-ravaged Tonga

  • Some Hong Kong civil servants to work from home as COVID spreads

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong will take steps from Tuesday to cut the number of civil servants working in their offices, as it battles a spate of COVID-19 infections in the run-up to the busy Lunar New Year holiday. Daily cases hit an 18-month high of 140 on Sunday, as a weekend surge in infections linked to a congested public housing estate sent authorities in the Asian financial hub scrambling to rein in the virus. Ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holiday, Hong Kong has locked down thousands of people in the Kwai Chung estate for five days.

  • Explainer-Minds behind the missiles: N.Korea's secretive weapons developers

    North Korea’s flurry of new missile tests, including what it calls “hypersonic” https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-tests-hypersonic-missiles-global-race-new-rockets-2022-01-11 weapons, has underscored the importance of the country’s missile engineers and scientists, a group that is high profile within his government but opaque to outsiders. Analysts say Kim Jong Un appears to be taking steps to institutionalize the missile forces, signalling his likely intent to make them a long-term, operational part of his military plans. Very little is known about the names and positions of the mid-level and working-level scientists and technicians involved in missile research and development.

  • Before/after satellite pics show Tonga devastation

    Images taken by a Maxar satellite showed houses completely destroyed on Mango island, with the entire island of Nomuka covered in volcanic ash.Tsunami waves reached up to 15 meters on the Ha'apai island group, where both Mango island and Nomuka island were located. Naval vessels from Australia, New Zealand and Britain have been en-route to Tonga to deliver aid, with military flights from Australia and New Zealand providing humanitarian aid.

  • Australian Open: Navratilova blasts Peng Shuai T-shirt ban

    Australian Open organisers asked a spectator to remove a T-shirt mentioning the Chinese player.

  • Peruvians struggle to clean up beaches after oil spill

    Cleaning crews in Ventanilla, Peru, are working to remove oil from a beach after a spill caused by freak waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. Peru has declared an environmental emergency over the incident which has fouled beaches, killed birds and harmed the fishing and tourism industries.

  • Los Angeles school district to require students to wear 'non-cloth masks with a nose wire'

    Students in Los Angeles public schools will be required to wear "well-fitting, non-cloth masks with a nose-wire" and staff will be required to wear surgical-grade masks beginning Monday under the school district's latest round of pandemic protocols.The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) on Friday updated its coronavirus guidelines, which are posted on its website, to essentially ban cloth masks."Masking will be required at all times,...

  • Man Spots Meteor While Taking Out Garbage

    A man’s early winter morning mission to take out the garbage in Bettendorf, Iowa, on January 20, took an unexpected turn when a meteor soared across the sky.This home security footage shows Bill Morrissey wheeling a bin down his driveway at around 6:47 am. The fireball zooms across the sky and disappears behind a house across the street. Morrissey pauses for a moment before returning up the driveway followed closely by his dogs.“It lasted only a few seconds in duration,” he told Storyful. “It was bright and dramatic.”The American Meteor Association received as many as 413 sightings reports on the morning of January 20 from 11 states. Credit: Bill Morrissey via Storyful

  • Teachers Are Sharing The Hilarious Yet Wholesome Ways Students Have Caught Them Off Guard, And I Could Never Keep A Straight Face

    "I couldn’t stop giggling at that one."View Entire Post ›

  • National Geographic Acquires Rights to Sundance Volcano Doc ‘Fire of Love’

    Sundance 2022: Sara Dosa's documentary tells the tale of married volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who filmed landmark footage of volcanic eruptions

  • Tonga struggles with ash, psychological trauma after eruption and tsunami

    Families have stopped children playing outside as Tonga struggles to deal with ash and the psychological fallout of last week's volcanic eruption and tsunami, aid workers and residents said. Communication with the outside world remained difficult on Sunday, with few internet services, and outlying islands still cut off from the phone service. The Red Cross said it was providing not only tents, food, water and toilets to 173 households on Tonga's main island, but also comfort.

  • NZ ships deliver aid to disaster-hit Tonga

    Vision showed fresh fruit in crates being transferred to the wharf as New Zealand continued delivering aid to one of the world's remotest communities.Over a week after the South Pacific archipelago was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami that deposited a blanket of ash and polluted its water sources, the HMNZS Wellington arrived in the capital, Nuku'alofa.The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption last Saturday triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and knocked out communications for the nation of about 105,000 people. Three people have been reported killed, authorities said.

  • South Florida temperatures could plunge into low 30s and 40s overnight

    Grab your blankets and crank up the heat, South Florida — a blast of arctic air is headed our way. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected to push into the region Sunday night. Broward and Palm Beach residents could see temperatures dip to the low 40s. Wind chills could drop into the 30s, forecasters said. A frost advisory has been issued for inland Palm Beach County from 2 a.m. to ...

  • Multiple clipper-type storms to blanket Midwest to Northeast in snow

    As waves of cold air continue to bring bone-chilling conditions into the north-central and northeastern United States, one or more storms from Canada will bring the chance for snow to over 50 million people over the coming days and even another major winter storm that could impact the East Coast by next weekend. The combination of a southward dip in the jet stream, that is unleashing cold air from central Canada to the north-central and northeastern U.S., and a series of disturbances from the no

  • 'Once-in-a-decade' winter storm to blast Southeast with snow, sleet, freezing rain

    A winter storm was forecast to bring a miserable mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of the Southeast on Friday and into early Saturday, meteorologists warned.

  • A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

    In Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania, Christina Eyth rescued an unidentified animal that has wildlife experts stumped.

  • Stagnant air advisory issued for western Oregon through Wednesday

    An air stagnation advisory is in effect for most of western Oregon and southwest Washington through Wednesday afternoon.