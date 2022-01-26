Tonga volcano ‘hundreds of times’ more powerful than Hiroshima bomb explosion, NASA says

Handout/Getty Images North America/TNS
David Matthews, New York Daily News
·1 min read

The undersea volcano that erupted off the coast of Tonga this month was “hundreds of times” more powerful than the nuclear bomb that hit Hiroshima in World War II, according to NASA.

The Jan. 15 blast of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, which triggered tsunami waves which stretched to the Pacific Coast in the U.S. The eruption, which spewed ash across the many of Tonga islands, was heard as far away as Alaska.

“The blast released hundreds of times the equivalent mechanical energy of the Hiroshima nuclear explosion,” NASA said in a statement. “For comparison, scientists estimate Mount St. Helens exploded in 1980 with 24 megatons and Krakatoa burst in 1883 with 200 megatons of energy.”

“This is a preliminary estimate, but we think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between 4 to 18 megatons of TNT,” NASA’s Jim Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said. “That number is based on how much was removed, how resistant the rock was, and how high the eruption cloud was blown into the atmosphere at a range of velocities.”

The scientists also noted that several small islands that had risen from the sea after a 2015 volcanic eruption were obliterated by the blast, which sent material as far as 25 miles into the atmosphere.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tonga eruption could offer clues on planet formation

    The massive volcanic blast which rocked Tonga last week sent out shockwaves close to the speed of sound and tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean.And now one expert says it could also provide valuable clues about the formation of other planets."I got a call and they said 'It blew, you don't have an island anymore.'"That's one of NASA's chief scientists, James Garvin, who says they've been studying the volcano for seven years.Now they're examining what's left of the islands, Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha'apai."So, we took that volume of mass ejected and the energetics to explosively fragment it, and calculated using fairly classical techniques, how much energy that would take, to break rock that you could build a city building on, to break it up into little bits and throw it as ash and steam up to, I mean, to hundreds of thousands of feet. And so we did that calculation and we got numbers that range from something equivalent to the blast of a small asteroid that would hit the earth - about 10 metric, megatons of TNT or equivalent - to things even bigger."The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.The eruption on January 15 was so powerful that it could be heard over a thousand miles away, and huge clouds of ash could be seen from space.Garvin says studying the impact of these volcanoes on Earth tells us what they may have done to other planets."It's a fossil record of landscapes preserved in time on earth, better preserved on planets like Mars and the moon and Venus. So we use earth as our training ground to project what we know from places like this to other planets that might have oceans, that might have volcanos, that erupt under water."Many in Tonga are still reeling from the physical and psychological trauma of last week's blast, as relief aid continues to pour in.

  • Aftermath photos show devastation in Tonga islands

    The eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on January 15, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300 kilometers (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand.Photographs from Nomuka on Monday (January 17) and Tuesday (January 18) showed ash coating toppled building structures, and interiors of buildings ridden with debris and damage. In Tungua, boats and classrooms were captured to have weathered damage from the aftermath as well.The eruption was so powerful that space satellites captured not only huge clouds of ash but also an atmospheric shockwave that radiated out from the volcano at close to the speed of sound.

  • Tonga: Zero-Covid island nation fears aid could bring in virus

    Efforts are underway to deliver humanitarian supplies with the minimum risk of infection.

  • Devastated Tonga islands seen before and after eruption and tsunami

    Satellite images showing Tongan islands before and after the massive volcanic eruption that occurred on January 15.

  • As Stocks Get Hammered Is Wall Street Just Suffering Another Panic Attack?

    Analysts at Yardeni Research say the stock market's latest 'panic attack' could linger for a while but won't lead to a bear market.

  • Seven McGee announces change to No. 7 after departure of CJ Verdell

    It just makes sense, doesn't it? Seven McGee announced he'd be taking the No. 7 at Oregon after CJ Verdell's departure.

  • Are ills of the Arctic hitting California? Hundreds of migratory seabirds wash ashore

    Over the last two years, more than 500 northern fulmars were found sick or dead along the Sonoma and Mendocino coasts. What is ailing these seabirds?

  • Concord homeless encampment packs up to meet deadline, has nowhere to go

    Tuesday was moving day for some unsheltered people living in about 25 tents in a field under BART tracks, along San Miguel Road in Concord. Police say they have no shelter to offer the homeless and that there is evidence of fires and drug use at the encampment. Residents have also complained.

  • Column: No debate on skyrocketing cost of California single-payer bill? So much for good government

    The contentious single-payer healthcare bill, AB 1400, sailed through the Assembly Appropriations Committee on a party-line 11-3 vote without any discussion, columnist George Skelton writes.

  • The James Webb telescope has reached its final destination

    The James Webb telescope has reached its destination more than a million miles away from the Earth. The newest space telescope to join the Hubble in space exploration launched from New Guinea in December. Now that it’s in place, NASA and the ESO can get started putting it to work studying parts of the galaxy … The post The James Webb telescope has reached its final destination appeared first on BGR.

  • Banh mi in Braintree: Vietnamese sandwiches stuffed with all the fixings at new eatery

    Banh Mi Hem is a new eatery in South Braintree Square that specializes in Vietnamese sandwiches.

  • An EV adventurer's worst nightmare: stranded in the wilderness

    Pop-up fast-charging stations near remote outposts like hiking trails could give electric vehicle owners more confidence to take their EVs off the beaten path. Why it matters: Pickups, SUVs — even RVs — are now going electric, encouraging families to take outdoor adventures. But if you already have range anxiety about road tripping in an EV, imagine being stranded in the middle of the woods with a drained battery.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's h

  • Fiona Hill says the US looks weak to Putin after 4 years of Trump's 'disastrous presidency' and that it helps explain the Ukraine crisis

    Hill said the US needs to make clear to Putin that he will face "global resistance" in the event of an invasion that would isolate Russia.

  • Dakota Johnson Jokes About Narrowly Escaping Wardrobe Malfunction on James Corden's Show

    "Do you want my jacket?" asked host James Corden during Dakota Johnson's appearance on The Late Late Show as the actress strategically covered up in a revealing red dress

  • The ‘extraordinarily critical question’ that most utilities aren't able to answer

    Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of utility infrastructure, how vulnerable community utilities are from extreme weather events, and the opportunities clean energy may provide.

  • Dickson students chosen by NASA for 'edge of space' experiment

    Dickson students chosen by NASA for suborbital rocket test

  • Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dies by Suicide at Age 26

    Hudson was one of Michael Madsen's five children

  • Cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster appears in court

    On Monday Jaylin Brazier was in an Eastpointe court, charged for lying to the police – after he was questioned about her disappearance.

  • One of our most incredible discoveries on Mars might just be a mirage

    Way back in 2018, scientists discovered the Martian south pole. It was an incredible find. At the time, it garnered a lot of hope that the surface of the planet could still house groundwater. Unfortunately, the new study may have dashed those hopes. A new study in the journal Geophysical Research Letters reports that the … The post One of our most incredible discoveries on Mars might just be a mirage appeared first on BGR.

  • Earth's Core Is Cooling Faster Than Scientists Expected

    Our blue planet could become a lifeless wasteland sooner than we thought.