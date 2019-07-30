Is Tongda Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:698) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Tongda Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:698), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Tongda Group Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 6.62, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$6.62 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tongda Group Holdings:

P/E of 6.62 = HK$0.58 ÷ HK$0.088 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Tongda Group Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.6) for companies in the electronic industry is higher than Tongda Group Holdings's P/E.

SEHK:698 Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 30th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Tongda Group Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Tongda Group Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Tongda Group Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 48% last year. But EPS is up 3.2% over the last 5 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last three years. This could justify a low P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Tongda Group Holdings's P/E?

Tongda Group Holdings's net debt is 87% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Tongda Group Holdings's P/E Ratio

Tongda Group Holdings's P/E is 6.6 which is below average (10.6) in the HK market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

Tongda Group Holdings's P/E is 6.6 which is below average (10.6) in the HK market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.