Tonia Scott and Keeba Harris found guilty of roles in Pine Ridge takeover attempt

A Pike County jury has found Tonia Scott and Keeba Harris guilty Friday on 33 charges each for their roles in attempting to take over the Pine Ridge community in 2019.

Scott, Harris, and five men — all of whom have pled guilty or been convicted of charges related to the attack — attempted to take over the community in November 2019.

“I think for Pike County, for the victims, it’s a huge relief,” said Assistant District Attorney Alec Colquhoun.

Scott and Harris represented themselves, with standby counsel present. Judge Gregory H. Chelak presided.

Scott was also found guilty of a trespassing charge in a separate case.

Sentencing was set for June 27.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

