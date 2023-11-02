TONIGHT at 10 p.m. on News 4: The Wrong Man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Thursday, November 2 at 10 p.m., News 4 has an important update on a case we’ve been following for 50 years.

Glynn Simmons, 70, was convicted of murder in 1975 for a killing that became known as the Edmond liquor store murder.

It happened on the night before New Years Eve at a liquor store on South Broadway in Edmond.

Back in 1975, a young man from Louisiana found himself caught up in a whodunit with a trail going colder by the minute.

“I was just a convenient piece of meat,” Simmons remembers. “(Police wanted to) you know, get this crime off the book.”

Twenty years ago, Simmons sent KFOR a letter from prison, and Ali Meyer began investigating.

Meyer has interviewed Simmons in prison, twice.

Over the years, KFOR has covered the case during the pardon and parole process, where Simmons was denied parole a dozen times.

Thursday night at 10 p.m., the incredible exoneration of Glynn Simmons and beginning life again at 70 years old.

Ali Meyer takes Simmons to visit to Edmond for the very first time.

We will introduce you to the private investigator who found the single most important piece of evidence to prove Simmons’ innocence.

