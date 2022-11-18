TONIGHT AT 11:15: DEA warns counterfeit pills claiming lives across Pennsylvania, country

It has taken so many lives in our area and across the country.

We’re talking about fentanyl, the painkiller that’s 50 times more powerful than morphine.

Part of the problem? Its victims often don’t know they’re taking it because drug traffickers disguise it as a different medication.

On WPXI Tonight at 11:15 p.m., Channel 11 anchor David Johnson takes you inside the DEA’s crackdown on the dealers, the drug and counterfeit pills.

