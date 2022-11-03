TONIGHT AT 11:15: Ex-wives of local man charged in Las Vegas murder share their stories, fears

It was a horrific crime: A special needs woman from Bethel Park found dead in the Nevada desert after being suffocated.

So how did she end up there? According to federal prosecutors, it was because of Pennsylvania man John Chapman.

Chapman is accused of driving Jamie Feden to Vegas under the guise of a house-hunting trip and luring her out to the desert where she was murdered.

Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has stayed in touch with Chapman’s two ex-wives for more than three years. As he potentially faces the death penalty, they want you to know who they say Chapman really is.

