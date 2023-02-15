TONIGHT AT 11: A crime so brutal, friends of the victim are still afraid decades later

It’s a crime so chilling and brutal that many of the victim’s close friends are still too frightened to talk about it more than three decades later.

Catherine Corkery, a popular and bubbly 22-year old from Dormont, was brutally beaten to death and then set on fire.

And 34 years later, no one has been charged with the savage crime.

