Tonight at 6: KIRO 7 rides along with Renton police to catch speeders on notorious stretch

Renton police have already arrested one driver in speed-emphasis patrols along a dangerous stretch of road on Duvall Avenue Northeast. KIRO 7′s Samantha Lomibao happened to be there during a ride-along!

Officers say the man will be cited for reckless driving and his car will be towed. He was driving 75 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone.

Another driver had no insurance and an expired registration.

“KIRO 7 News is doing a story about our efforts to keep our community safe on the roadways,” said a police spokesperson. “Watch Samantha Lomibao at 5:15 and 6 tonight for more on our speed emphasis patrols.”

Our speed emphasis on Duvall Ave NE has one person under arrest for 75 in a 35 mph zone weaving through traffic. He will... Posted by Renton Police Department, WA on Thursday, February 22, 2024