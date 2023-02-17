Target 11 Investigates: Mail carrier attacks on the rise

You’ve heard the saying, “Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet.” But what about bullets and baseball bats?

A disturbing Target 11 Investigation reveals what some mail carriers are facing today.

Thieves trying to steal your identity and money are behind some of these vicious attacks.

If there was ever a day that proves how things have changed, Jan. 5th was it. A mailman in Perry North was delivering letters and bills when a car pulled up and out comes an AK-47.

Gunfire erupted but miraculously, no one was hit.

But this wasn’t the first time.

Last May, a mail carrier was brutally beaten in Brookline in an unprovoked attack by a man with a baseball bat.

In 20201, a postman was shot and killed by a former alleged disgruntled neighbor in Collier Township.

It’s all part of a troubling trend that is on the rise.

Like a lot of things, being a mailman isn’t what it used to be, and while the Postal Services says the attacks in our area that we highlighted above were random with no clear motive, in other cases across the county, there is now a surprising motive for the violence.

Thieves, caught on camera, tearing through what the post office calls cluster boxes with a crowbar.

It’s a short of one stop shopping for crooks looking for your checks, account numbers and credit cards.

But who needs a tool as crude as a crowbar, when they can always get one of these.

It’s called an arrow key that not only provides easy access to cluster boxes, but to the large postal boxes you see on the street.

Which is why scenes like this are happening across the country.

A mailman in Boston was suddenly held up at gunpoint. The crook took the arrow key and then ran off. The carrier called it in.

So, why would a key be worth such a risk?

“They take pictures, upload them on platforms and upload them for sale,” said David Maimon, a criminology professor at Georgia State University.

Gloria Daniel wrote a check to pay her water bill and put it in the mail, like she always did.

But this one ended up in the wrong hands.

“yep that’s my check,” said Daniel.

We found her check for sale on the dark web. And it can be a lucrative criminal enterprise.

Target 11 also obtained surveillance video of thieves using an arrow key to open a cluster box for an entire apartment complex. They emptied every mailbox and dumped the mail into trash bags.

Terrell Freeman and his crew stole a mail key and over three years swiped 86 checks, worth more than $3 million. They’re now serving multiple years in prison.

“It’s at epidemic proportions. It’s it has spiraled out of control,” said Frank Albergo, a member of the Postal Police and the head of its national union.

Target 11 discovered more than 2600 mail carrier attacks in the United States during the past two years, with 170 arrow keys reported stolen.

But what’s worse, said Albergo? This explosion of violence and theft was encouraged by two very bad decisions by his own agency, the U.S. Post Office and the Postmaster General.

“It’s frustrating because I know postal police officers could make a difference. And a lot of this is unnecessary,” said Albergo.

So, what’s the problem?

And how could the U.S. Postal Service allow its own carriers to face this growing danger?

And the action some U.S. Senators are now demanding.

