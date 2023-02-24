Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted: Cameron Salmon

He’s been on the run for nearly two years after his bond was revoked, and he’s wanted for a allegedly sexually assaulting a young teenage girl.

He’s now one of Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted Fugitives.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department needs your help tracking him down.

Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle is digging deeper into this case and where Cameron Salmon might be hiding out.

Salmon is only 21 years old but he’s already one of Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted fugitives.

He’s wanted on a number of charges stemming from several different cases, including drugs, guns, resisting arrest and sexual assault.

His last known address is in Duquesne.

And while on the run, authorities have filed even more charges against him involving some disturbing new cases.

“February of last year, Mr. Salmon had charges filed on him related to a sexual assault relating to a minor, and he’s since been on the loose,” said Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

In February 2022, Allegheny County Police accused Salmon of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators said Salmon met the teen, who’s from Wilkinsburg, online and then lured her to the basement of a home in Swissvale.

According to the criminal complaint, Salmon gave the girl and her 13-year old friend marijuana and then proceeded to sexually assault the 14-year old.

“Certainly when there’s a sexual assault involving a minor, our office takes that very seriously. We prioritize that very highly. We take this very serious in trying to get the person of the streets,” said Kraus.

The alleged victim and her friend identified Salmon from a photo lineup, according to the complaint.

Salmon is now facing charges of statutory sex assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and more.

Just two months after his bond was revoked in August 2021, Salmon was charged with fleeing to avoid apprehension, and then last January, he was charged with committing an aggravated assault in Duquesne.

“Based on his criminal history, we do consider him dangerous and like I said, hopefully we can take him into custody without any further incidents or charges,” said Kraus.

While Salmon’s last known address is in Duquesne, the Sheriff said he’s known to frequent communities across the Mon Valley.

And the Sheriff said he wants to get him off the streets before anything else happens.

Earle: So, that’s the concern? A possible repeat offender?

Kraus: Absolutely, that’s why it’s a top priority to locate him and apprehend him.

If you have any information about Salmon’s whereabouts, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office would like to hear from you immediately, and you can always remain anonymous.

