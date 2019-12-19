At Tonight’s Democratic Debate, Look for a Game of ‘Let’s Pick on Pete Buttigieg’

For the sixth time in half a year, a winnowing field of Democratic hopefuls will take to the stage for a presidential primary debate. If November’s snoozefest could best be described as the debate no one in America wanted, December’s gathering at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles might be called the debate that almost didn’t happen.

Last week, all seven qualifying Democrats—led by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren— pledged to boycott tonight’s debate due to a deteriorating labor dispute between campus food service giant Sodexo and the service union workers of UNITE HERE Local 11. The union “is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them,” tweeted Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Bernie Sanders and the rest of the field quickly followed with a pledge not to cross the picket line.

The standoff caused heartburn in Washington for Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, who faced the possibility of an embarrassing rift between Democrats and key allies in the labor movement. Fortunately for Perez and the subset of Americans who enjoy the peculiar masochism of watching every moment of America’s unending 2020 presidential contest, Sodexo and UNITED HERE Local 11 reached a tentative agreement just days before the debate.

Everyone Feels Overworked and Underpaid. Why Aren’t the Democratic Presidential Candidates Talking About It?

America’s imperiled labor movement offers moderators an excellent starting point for a deeper conversation on the Democratic Party’s commitment to unions and fair labor practices. The challenges facing food service workers at Loyola Marymount University are not unfolding in a bubble: across the country, food service workers are locked in a multi-year fight to secure a $15 minimum wage. Farmworkers from states as diverse as Florida and New York have campaigned for better working conditions and protections from sexual assault and labor exploitation. The gig economy has decimated wages.

Loyola Marymount University’s sunny California locale also provides Democrats with an opportunity to pay respect to the new wave of organizers challenging labor’s once formidable influence on Democratic Party policymaking. Long the central force in Democratic campaigns of the 20th Century, labor has seen its primacy challenged as the Democratic Party fills with new and competing interest groups from Millennials, LGBTQ+ voices, and immigration activists to resurgent environmentalists and racial justice organizers.

Each of those groups rose to prominence by creating their own seats at an often insular Democratic decision-making table. That creates something of an optics nightmare for Democrats: aside from entrepreneur and long-shot candidate Andrew Yang, every face on the stage tonight is white. Only two, Warren and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, are women.

That tonight’s debate is in California, a racially diverse state represented by former candidate Senator Kamala Harris, only sharpened criticism from activists and 2020 contenders like New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who are increasingly concerned the Democratic Party pays lip service to representation while doing little to foster it in practice. Proposed changes to future debate qualifying criteria may be too little, too late to shake up an increasingly set 2020 roster.

No one would benefit from a larger debate stage more than South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose sharp rise in Iowa and New Hampshire has drawn heavy fire from Sanders, Warren, and the liberal voices that make up self-styled “Political Twitter.” Buttigieg escaped the November debate largely unscathed--a decision his rivals now consider a major tactical error. If December has been any indication, candidates to Buttigieg’s left won’t make the same mistake twice.

The Warren campaign has spent the past month hammering Buttigieg for details on his time as a junior employee at international consulting firm McKinsey. Buttigieg fired back, calling on Warren to release tax returns from her time as a corporate lawyer. Bernie Sanders recently slammed Buttigieg’s health care plan as “a failed idea” and criticized a recent Buttigieg fundraiser in Napa Valley for courting wealthy donors reviled by Sanders’ liberal supporters.