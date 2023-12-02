TONIGHT: Las Cruces hosts Tree Lighting Celebration at plaza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of Las Cruces will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, with live music, activities, photo opportunities, giveaways, refreshments, food trucks and activities for the whole family.

The Tree Lighting Celebration will be at Plaza de Las Cruces, 101 N. Main St. The lighting of the Christmas tree is scheduled at 7 p.m.

Following events at Plaza de Las Cruces, the Rio Grande Theatre will show the movie “National Lampoon`s Christmas Vacation,” beginning at 8 p.m. Admission for the movie is $5 per person and doors will open after the tree-lighting ceremony.

Free Park-and-Ride service to the event will be available at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St. Transportation will be provided by RoadRUNNER Transit.

For information, call the Parks & Recreation administrative office at (575) 541-2550.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.