Is Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8326) CEO Pay Justified?

In 2015 Jian Wu was appointed CEO of Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8326). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jian Wu’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$204m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$810k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$485k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO compensation was HK$1.7m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Jian Wu is paid less than the average compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Tonking New Energy Group Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Limited Growing?

Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 7.3% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -8.3% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 91%, Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

It appears that Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

The compensation paid to Jian Wu is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). We would not call the pay too generous, but nor would we claim the CEO is underpaid, given lacklustre business performance. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Tonking New Energy Group Holdings shares (free trial).

