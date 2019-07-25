Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8326): Does The -19% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend?

Examining Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:8326) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess 8326's latest performance announced on 31 March 2019 and weight these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On 8326's Past Performance

8326's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of HK$23m has declined by -19% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 37%, indicating the rate at which 8326 is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Tonking New Energy Group Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.7% exceeds the HK Hospitality industry of 4.4%, indicating Tonking New Energy Group Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Tonking New Energy Group Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 9.5% to 17%.

What does this mean?

Though Tonking New Energy Group Holdings's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I suggest you continue to research Tonking New Energy Group Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

